Expert legal guidance for estate and Medicaid planning, ensuring your future is secure and your wishes are honored.
Georgia has been a licensed attorney in Michigan since 1996 and in Colorado since 2003, and she practiced in different areas of law, both in Detroit and in Denver, before she paused her career to raise her son. Because of Georgia’s experience with her father’s illness and passing, she knew she wanted to use her legal skills to help people navigate the landscape involved with Estate Planning and Medicaid Planning.
- Estate Planning
- Medicaid Planning
- Probate Services
- Advance Directives
- Trusts
- Powers of Attorney
Firm Description
At Bastounis Lowe Law LLC, we provide careful, compassionate, and thoughtful guidance to help you preserve your assets, secure your future, and ensure your wishes are honored. Our mission is to offer personalized legal services that cater to your unique needs, providing peace of mind through meticulous planning and expert advice.
We believe in listening to our clients and understanding their individual situations. This allows us to offer tailored solutions that align with their goals and concerns. Our values are rooted in empathy, integrity, and dedication to serving our community with the highest level of professionalism.
Founded by Georgia Bastounis, our firm is dedicated to helping you navigate the complexities of estate and Medicaid planning. With years of experience and a deep understanding of the legal landscape, we are here to support you every step of the way. Let’s plan for your peace of mind.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
443 S. University Blvd., No. 229
Denver, CO 80210
