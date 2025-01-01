Firm Description

At Bastounis Lowe Law LLC, we provide careful, compassionate, and thoughtful guidance to help you preserve your assets, secure your future, and ensure your wishes are honored. Our mission is to offer personalized legal services that cater to your unique needs, providing peace of mind through meticulous planning and expert advice.

We believe in listening to our clients and understanding their individual situations. This allows us to offer tailored solutions that align with their goals and concerns. Our values are rooted in empathy, integrity, and dedication to serving our community with the highest level of professionalism.

Founded by Georgia Bastounis, our firm is dedicated to helping you navigate the complexities of estate and Medicaid planning. With years of experience and a deep understanding of the legal landscape, we are here to support you every step of the way. Let’s plan for your peace of mind.