I started the Huizenga Law Firm in 2010 to fulfill my calling: clear away the fog of confusion around planning for the end of your life. It’s my mission to help you and your family find security during the times when things seem the least secure.

Having lived out some of the challenges that come with having aging loved ones, I know how important having a plan can be. As a teenager, I watched as my dad struggled with being 600 miles away while his dad fought – and ultimately lost – his battle with brain cancer.

I’ll never forget the story my dad still tells about Grandpa Huizenga in the days after his brain surgery. My dad had flown out to Chicago to be with Grandma Huizenga during the procedure. As they were sitting in his hospital room a couple days later, Grandpa was watching a news story about a plane crash and looked at my dad – genuinely concerned – and asked, “Were you on that plane?”

Just a few years later, my mom and her siblings were confronted with the prospect of “taking away the keys” from their dad (we still call him “Opa”). Though there wasn’t a distance issue for my mom, her youngest brother was living several hours away. Opa had only done the bare minimum for planning which made his transition to a care situation much more challenging – both practically and emotionally – for my mom and her brothers. After Opa died, Oma (that’s my mom’s mom) went through some of the same difficulties.

Change is hard. Accidents, chronic illnesses, dementia, and death are all big changes, and they’re all way outside our control.

But you can plan for them.

If you or a loved one is facing a crisis like that, I’m here to help guide you and your family down a path to success and harmony, and a light-filled future.  This is why I became an Estate Planning attorney.

Firm Description

Welcome to Huizenga Law,  Northwest Iowa's elder law and estate planning firm where every client is like family. We feel called to put 1 Timothy 5 into practice: “Do not rebuke an older man, but encourage him as you would a father. Treat younger men as brothers, older women as mothers, and younger women as sisters.” At Huizenga Law every client is like family, and we take care of our family.

Some people refer to us as an estate planning attorney, elder law attorney, Medicaid planning attorney, nursing home planning attorney, or a long-term care planning attorney, but they all mean the same thing.  It means we help you plan for your healthcare and finances both while you are living and after you pass away.

At Huizenga Law, we don’t spread our energy and efforts over a wide variety of areas. Instead, our legal team focuses on elder law and estate planning only. We set the bar high through our ethical, efficient, and effective counsel and the meaningful relationships we build with our clients and the community by insisting upon regular, honest communication with our clients during every step of our unique LegacyGuardTM planning process.

Sometimes open communication means having difficult conversations or asking hard questions. Our legal team promises to ask those questions and listen to the answers with the Christian principles of empathy and caring. We’ll laugh with you, and we’ll cry with you. Our law office is as safe and private as your own home, so you can feel comfortable sharing your hopes and dreams as well as your fears and concerns.

Day From To
Monday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Tuesday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Wednesday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Thursday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM

118 Second Street NE
Orange City, IA 51041

