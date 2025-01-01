I started the Huizenga Law Firm in 2010 to fulfill my calling: clear away the fog of confusion around planning for the end of your life. It’s my mission to help you and your family find security during the times when things seem the least secure.

Having lived out some of the challenges that come with having aging loved ones, I know how important having a plan can be. As a teenager, I watched as my dad struggled with being 600 miles away while his dad fought – and ultimately lost – his battle with brain cancer.

I’ll never forget the story my dad still tells about Grandpa Huizenga in the days after his brain surgery. My dad had flown out to Chicago to be with Grandma Huizenga during the procedure. As they were sitting in his hospital room a couple days later, Grandpa was watching a news story about a plane crash and looked at my dad – genuinely concerned – and asked, “Were you on that plane?”

Just a few years later, my mom and her siblings were confronted with the prospect of “taking away the keys” from their dad (we still call him “Opa”). Though there wasn’t a distance issue for my mom, her youngest brother was living several hours away. Opa had only done the bare minimum for planning which made his transition to a care situation much more challenging – both practically and emotionally – for my mom and her brothers. After Opa died, Oma (that’s my mom’s mom) went through some of the same difficulties.

Change is hard. Accidents, chronic illnesses, dementia, and death are all big changes, and they’re all way outside our control.

But you can plan for them.

If you or a loved one is facing a crisis like that, I’m here to help guide you and your family down a path to success and harmony, and a light-filled future. This is why I became an Estate Planning attorney.