Principal Attorney Esther C. Wang has been providing quality legal services since 1991. She is an accredited attorney by the Department of Veterans Affairs to represent veterans and their family members. Esther is also a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, California State Bar Association, and the San Bernardino County Bar Association.

Through Wolters Kluwer Law and Business, she has written two chapters in the national legal treatise, The Elder Law Portfolio Series, entitled Determining Mental Capacity in the Elderly, and Practical Aspects of Veterans Aid and Attendance Benefit and Housebound Benefit. She is the co-author of Medi-Cal Planning Basics under the Current Regulations and the New Deficit Reduction Act, Drafting Effective Wills and Trust and Top 7 Estate Planning Techniques. These legal manuals are published by the National Business Institute, a continuing legal education provider

AREAS OF PRACTICE

Veterans Benefits

Aid and Attendance Benefits

Assisted Living Facilities

Elder Law

Estate Planning

Government Agencies & Programs

Health & Health Care Law

Medi-Cal Attorney

Medi-Cal Eligibility Lawyer

Medicaid Benefits

Medi-Cal Benefits

Military Law

Nursing Homes

Probate Alternatives

Special Needs Trust

Special Needs Trusts

SSI Benefit Discontinuance

Veteran Benefits

Veterans Aid & Attendance Benefits

Veterans Estate Planning

CERTIFIED LEGAL SPECIALTIES