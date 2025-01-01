Esther Wang
The Elder and Disability Law Firm, APC
Principal Attorney Esther C. Wang has been providing quality legal services since 1991. She is an accredited attorney by the Department of Veterans Affairs to represent veterans and their family members. Esther is also a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, California State Bar Association, and the San Bernardino County Bar Association.
Through Wolters Kluwer Law and Business, she has written two chapters in the national legal treatise, The Elder Law Portfolio Series, entitled Determining Mental Capacity in the Elderly, and Practical Aspects of Veterans Aid and Attendance Benefit and Housebound Benefit. She is the co-author of Medi-Cal Planning Basics under the Current Regulations and the New Deficit Reduction Act, Drafting Effective Wills and Trust and Top 7 Estate Planning Techniques. These legal manuals are published by the National Business Institute, a continuing legal education provider
AREAS OF PRACTICE
Veterans Benefits
Aid and Attendance Benefits
Assisted Living Facilities
Elder Law
Estate Planning
Government Agencies & Programs
Health & Health Care Law
Medi-Cal Attorney
Medi-Cal Eligibility Lawyer
Medicaid Benefits
Medi-Cal Benefits
Military Law
Nursing Homes
Probate Alternatives
Special Needs Trust
Special Needs Trusts
SSI Benefit Discontinuance
Veteran Benefits
Veterans Aid & Attendance Benefits
Veterans Estate Planning
CERTIFIED LEGAL SPECIALTIES
VA-Accredited Attorney, Department of Veterans Affairs
Continuing Education Provider, California Board of Behavioral Sciences
Continuing education provider, California Board of Nursing
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:30 AM
|4:00 PM
Main Office
104 E. Olive Avenue
Suite 103
Redlands, CA 92373
