Erin E. Wideman
Pregenzer, Baysinger, Wideman, & Sale, PC
Erin E. Wideman
Pregenzer, Baysinger, Wideman, & Sale, PC
Along with managing the firm, Erin serves clients on matters related to taxation, estate planning, probate, trust administration, fiduciary services, business management & planning, special needs planning, and guardianships. Erin has been selected for the Southwest Rising Star list for Estate Planning and Probate for 2014, 2015, and 2017. This is an exclusive list, recognizing no more than 2.5 percent of attorneys in the Southwest.
Before becoming a lawyer, Erin was a practicing Certified Public Accountant (CPA). She maintains her CPA license and finds that her experience as an accountant brings additional value to her clients. Erin’s experience as an accountant and business consultant is extensive, focusing in particular on the management of medical practices and small businesses.
While in law school, Erin clerked at the Australian law firm of Piper Alderman in Sydney, Australia. She also received the Hugh B. Muir Award for Academic Excellence in Tax Law and was initiated into the Order of the Coif.
A life-long learner and adventurer, Erin enjoys traveling. She has visited many exotic places around the world, and plans to continue her global explorations to Japan in 2023.
Firm Description
Peace of mind for the ones you love.
Serving New Mexico with over 170 combined years of trusted legal service
By using our experience, talent, sensitivity– along with powerful courtroom skills when necessary – we facilitate smooth transitions from one generation to the next, bringing peace of mind and unity to our clients and their families.
Our Law Firm Services
- Estate Planning
- Probate
- Fiduciary Services
- Guardianships & Conservatorships
- Trust & Probate Litigation
- Special Needs Trusts & Planning
- Wills
- Living Wills
- Trust Administration
- Special Education Law
- Elder Law
- Disability & Long Term Care Planning
- Medicaid Planning
- Business Planning
- Tax Planning & Asset Protection
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:30 AM
|1:00 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
2424 Louisiana Blvd
Ste 200
Albuquerque, NM 87110
On the web
Social Media
Erin E. Wideman
Pregenzer, Baysinger, Wideman, & Sale, PC
Along with managing the firm, Erin serves clients on matters related to taxation, estate planning, probate, trust administration, fiduciary services, business management & planning, special needs planning, and guardianships. Erin has been selected for the Southwest Rising Sta...