Along with managing the firm, Erin serves clients on matters related to taxation, estate planning, probate, trust administration, fiduciary services, business management & planning, special needs planning, and guardianships. Erin has been selected for the Southwest Rising Star list for Estate Planning and Probate for 2014, 2015, and 2017. This is an exclusive list, recognizing no more than 2.5 percent of attorneys in the Southwest.

Before becoming a lawyer, Erin was a practicing Certified Public Accountant (CPA). She maintains her CPA license and finds that her experience as an accountant brings additional value to her clients. Erin’s experience as an accountant and business consultant is extensive, focusing in particular on the management of medical practices and small businesses.

While in law school, Erin clerked at the Australian law firm of Piper Alderman in Sydney, Australia. She also received the Hugh B. Muir Award for Academic Excellence in Tax Law and was initiated into the Order of the Coif.

A life-long learner and adventurer, Erin enjoys traveling. She has visited many exotic places around the world, and plans to continue her global explorations to Japan in 2023.