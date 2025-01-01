Firm Description

We are a family owned and operated law firm specializing in helping you make some of the most difficult decisions you can make, to get good nursing home care for your loved one while legally preserving family assets. The attorneys at Surprenant & Beneski, P.C., Atty. Robert L. Surprenant (Of Counsel), Atty. Michelle D. Beneski, Atty. Daniel M. Surprenant and Atty. Brandon C. Walecka are resolute in their goal of providing the highest quality of service to their clients. This includes presenting free educational talks in the community on the topics of Medicaid and estate planning. All are members of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, WealthCounsel and the Bristol County Estate Planning Council.