Erin L Nunes
Surprenant & Beneski, P.C.
Erin L Nunes
Surprenant & Beneski, P.C.
Bio coming soon!
Firm Description
We are a family owned and operated law firm specializing in helping you make some of the most difficult decisions you can make, to get good nursing home care for your loved one while legally preserving family assets. The attorneys at Surprenant & Beneski, P.C., Atty. Robert L. Surprenant (Of Counsel), Atty. Michelle D. Beneski, Atty. Daniel M. Surprenant and Atty. Brandon C. Walecka are resolute in their goal of providing the highest quality of service to their clients. This includes presenting free educational talks in the community on the topics of Medicaid and estate planning. All are members of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, WealthCounsel and the Bristol County Estate Planning Council.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
35 Arnold Street
New Bedford, MA 02740
336 South Street
Hyannis , MA 02601
45 Bristol Drive
Easton, MA 02375
On the web
Social Media
Erin L Nunes
Surprenant & Beneski, P.C.
Bio coming soon!