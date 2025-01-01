Firm Description

The Firm of Elise Lampert, Attorney at Law provides the highest level of representation to help clients protect their assets, families, and legacies in an increasingly risky world. Our practice focuses on the areas of trusts, wills, smooth estate administration for individuals and families, children with special needs, probate and planning for long term care. We welcome the opportunity to talk with you to discuss how we my be of service to you. We are a member of the AARP Legal Services Network.

