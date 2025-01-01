Elise Lampert
Elise Lampert, Attorney at Law
Elise Lampert
Elise Lampert, Attorney at Law
Elise Louise Lampert established her law practice in 1994. The main focus of Ms. Lampert's practice is Estate Planning and Probate. She received her Bachelor's degree from UCLA and her Juris Doctorate from the University of La Verne. She is a member of the State Bar of California and licensed to practice before all of the courts in the State of California.
Ms. Lampert is a member of the AARP Legal Services Network. She is a skilled lawyer who has the ability to draft living trusts, special needs trusts, residential trusts, irrevocable trusts, durable powers of attorney for healthcare, and durable powers of attorney over assets. She represents clients in probate court, at trial, and at the appellate level. Ms. Lampert represents clients in both the State and Federal Court Systems. She has served on the San Fernando Valley Bar Association's Senior Citizen Pro Bono Attorney Panel.
In addition to practicing law, Ms. Lampert is an instructor at the UCLA Paralegal Training Program and an Adjunct Professor at Los Angeles Mission College in the Paralegal Studies Program. At both UCLA and Los Angeles Mission College Ms. Lampert instructs students in the areas of Wills, Trusts, Probate, and Real Estate Law. Ms. Lampert has also developed online paralegal courses in the areas of Probate, Estate Planning, and Elder Law for ICDC College in West Los Angeles.
Firm Description
The Firm of Elise Lampert, Attorney at Law provides the highest level of representation to help clients protect their assets, families, and legacies in an increasingly risky world. Our practice focuses on the areas of trusts, wills, smooth estate administration for individuals and families, children with special needs, probate and planning for long term care. We welcome the opportunity to talk with you to discuss how we my be of service to you. We are a member of the AARP Legal Services Network.
This is attorney advertising. This web site is designed for general information only. The information in this site should not be construed to be formal advice nor the formation of a lawyer/client relationship
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Saturday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
9465 Wilshire Blvd.
Suite 300
Beverly Hills, CA 90212
On the web
Elise Lampert
Elise Lampert, Attorney at Law
Elise Louise Lampert established her law practice in 1994. The main focus of Ms. Lampert's practice is Estate Planning and Probate. She received her Bachelor's degree from UCLA and her Juris Doctorate from the University of La Verne. She is a member of the State Bar of California and licensed to practice before all of...