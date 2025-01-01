Elisa is a Certified Elder Law Attorney, certified by the National Elder Law Foundation, as recognized by the State Bar of Texas Board of Legal Specialization. She commits her practice entirely to estate planning and elder law. Elisa handles Medicaid Planning, Special Needs Planning including Special Needs Trusts, Wills, Powers of Attorney, Trusts, Probate, Guardianship and other elder law matters. She works with local professionals to ensure her clients’ needs are met.

In addition to her work at Rainey & Rainey, Elisa is an adjunct professor at Baylor School of Law, teaching Baylor’s Elder Law class. She is licensed by the State of Texas to provide continuing education to social workers and she is licensed by the State Bar of Texas to work as a guardian ad litem on guardianship cases.

After graduating with her B.B.A. from Baylor University in 1992 with high honors, Elisa earned her J.D. from Baylor School of Law in 1994. Elisa is the 2001 recipient of the Waco/ McLennan County Outstanding Young Lawyers award.

Elisa is very active the elder law field. She is on the board of directors of the Texas Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. She is a frequent speaker to professional and lay groups on topics of estate planning and elder law, including continuing education conferences for attorneys and other trust professionals.