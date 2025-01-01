I am a native of Miami, Florida. I went to undergrad at Arizona State University and then law school at DePaul University in Chicago. I went to law school because I really wanted to help people. Wills & Trusts, and believe it or not, taxation, were my favorite classes. Nevertheless, I kind of fell into commercial litigation during my third year of law school because of a good opportunity that was presented to me at the time.

Upon graduation, I stayed with commercial litigation for awhile, but it never felt quite like the right fit. After about seven years, I went out on my own, which was always my ultimate goal. I took on several commercial litigation cases at the outset but quickly transitioned into wills, trusts, estate planning, and probate. That is thanks to an early mentor who I met on the golf course. I added Medicaid planning a few years ago upon seeing a huge unmet need for same in the community, and it is now the fastest growing area of my practice.

I did build a successful practice and became intimately familiar with the need for planning; the need to create solid protection for kids; the need for advance directives; with family dynamics in non-stressful and stressful times; with the gift that planning is to the loved ones left behind; and with the chaos, expense and frustration that families endure when their loved one did no planning.

By way of background, I am also a Registered Nurse. I am an avid reader, I love to work-out, and I love to golf. Most of my free time right now, though, is spent running around with my beautiful eight year-old daughter.

As your attorney, I am able to offer you my experience, my compassion, and my appreciation for each day that we have on this earth. Let's get your planning done so that you can go on living your best life possible, without the gnawing thoughts about "what if?" If it is a Medicaid matter, the sooner the better as time is of the essence in many such matters. Finally, if it is a post-death matter of a loved one with which you need help, let's get it going so that you can be sure to meet all applicable deadlines, and get closure on the matter in your journey of healing.