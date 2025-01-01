EDWARD V. WILCENSKI, Esq., is a co-owner and co-manager of the law firm of Wilcenski & Pleat, PLLC in Clifton Park, New York, midway between Albany and Saratoga Springs. He practices in the areas of Elder Law, Special Needs Planning, and Trust and Estate Administration. He is a graduate of Albany Law School, and received his Bachelor of Science in economics, magna cum laude, from Siena College in Loudonville, New York. He is A rated by Martindale-Hubbell, the highest rating for expertise and ethics given by the independent rating service of the legal profession.

Mr. Wilcenski is past Vice Chair of the Medicaid Committee of the New York State Bar Associations Elder Law Section. He is a Trustee of the NYSARC (formerly the New York State Association for Retarded Children) Pooled Trust, serves as a Trustee of the Wildwood Pooled Trust, which serves individuals with learning and developmental disabilities throughout the Capital Region. His professional affiliations include membership in the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, the New York State Bar Association Elder Law and Trusts and Estates Sections, and its Committee on Issues Affecting Persons Under a Disability. He is a former President of the Special Needs Alliance, www.specialneedsalliance.com, a invitation only, not for profit organization of leading disability attorneys who practice in the areas of Special Needs Trusts and public benefits.

He is a contributing author to various publications of the New York State Bar Association, including Representing People with Disabilities,and Planning for Incapacity,and Guardianship Practice in New York State, and has co-authored a quarterly article entitled Regulation News for the NYS Bar Association Elder Law Section Newsletter. He lectures frequently to attorneys, agency staff and families on elder law, special needs trusts and other legal issues.