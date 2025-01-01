Search Articles

Donna Stefans is the founder and lead attorney at Stefans Law Group PC with over 25 years of experience in Elder Law, Estate Planning, Special Needs Planning, Retirement Income Planning, Medicaid optimization, and Income Tax & Asset Management. Her unique expertise allows her to create and maintain holistic life-care plans for clients – from birth to legacy.

Ms. Stefans is frequently sought after to speak at many events and seminars such as Alzheimer's Association of Long Island, the NCCPAP annual Accounting & Tax Symposium, Financial Planning Association of Long Island, Cetera, local senior centers, as well as many networking events.

Ms. Stefans is currently an Investment Advisor Representative (IAR) with Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, where she is an Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF) and holds her Series 65 with over 30 years of experience in retirement planning, asset protection planning, and wealth management.

Her passion is helping to advocate and educate both attorneys and individuals in the ever-changing world of Elder Law, Estate Planning, and planning for all aspects of a person's financial life. Ms. Stefans’ experience as an attorney and extensive taxation knowledge gives her the tools to help individuals accomplish their estate planning goals and financial needs.

As a council member of the Cetera Financial Group Diversity & Inclusion Council, she advocates for sustainable, systematic change to create a special culture and community that embraces diversity, champions equity, welcomes inclusion and nurtures belonging.

She is also currently a member of the Board of Directors of the Long Island Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association and spends much of her free time working with people who have Alzheimer's, Dementia, and other special needs. Donna is also a board member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys NY Chapter, a community of attorneys who specialize in handling legal issues affecting people as they age and those with special needs.

Ms. Stefans serves as the Chair of the New York State Bar Association, Elder Law Section, Financial Planning & Investment Committee, focused on educating attorneys on estate planning and elder financial advisory concepts. She participates in the: National Academy of Special Needs Planners, National Aging in Place Council, Financial Services Institute, Financial Planning Association, and the Nassau and Suffolk County Bar Associations.

She is also the President of Summit Tax Advisors Inc., a full-service personal, business, trust accounting, income tax, and consulting practice.

Ms. Stefans' passion is helping to advocate and educate both attorneys and individuals in the ever-changing world of Elder Law, Estate Planning, and planning for all aspects of a person's financial life. Her experience as an attorney and extensive taxation knowledge gives her the tools to help individuals accomplish their estate planning goals and financial needs.

Firm Description

Stefans Law Group's unique, holistic, Life Care Planning model helps client's achieve lasting security and peace of mind.  Our professional team of attorneys, certified financial planners, and tax experts work together to maximize your assets, protect your loved ones, and preserve your legacy for generations to come.

We design and implement legal strategies that focus on protecting your hard-earned assets, maximizing your government and Medicaid benefits, and aligning your retirement income distribution strategy with your needs and goals. We integrate thorough estate planning --including asset protection trusts, health care directives, and powers of attorney, and related financial planning, retirement income distribution strategies, and tax implications so you can achieve lasting security and peace of mind. We focus on holistic asset protection planning for your needs and your loved ones care needs.

 

Hours

Day From To
Sunday By Appointment Only
Monday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Tuesday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Wednesday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Thursday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Friday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Saturday By Appointment Only

Cost

What Is an Elder Law Attorney?

Main Office

137 Woodbury Road
Woodbury, NY 11797

On the web

Meet Donna M. Stefans Esq., AIF

Donna M. Stefans Esq., AIF

Stefans Law Group PC

Donna Stefans is the founder and lead attorney at Stefans Law Group PC with over 25 years of experience in Elder Law, Estate Planning, Special Needs Planning, Retirement Income Planning, Medicaid optimization, and Income Tax & Asset Management.

