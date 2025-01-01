Dennis M Twigg
Hoffman, Comfort, Offutt, Scott & Halstad
Attorney Twigg is a partner in the firm and is admitted to practice in Maryland and Pennsylvania. He earned his B.A. from Dickinson College and his J.D. from the University of Miami Law School where he was a member of Phi Delta Phi Honor Society. Dennis has over 8 years of experience. He lives in Westminster, Maryland with his wife, child, and dog. His hobbies remain unchanged since he was a child – writing, gaming, and reading.
His areas of practice include:
Wills
Trusts
Estate administration
Estate Planning
Elder Law
Medical Assistance/Medicaid
Firm Description
Wills, Estates, & Trusts
Attorneys Protecting You & Your Loved Ones in Maryland and Pennsylvania
Hoffman, Comfort, Offutt, Scott & Halstad, LLP is recognized as having some of the top estate planning attorneys in Carroll County and Central Maryland. The firm has three attorneys with decades of experience in estate planning, estate and trust administration. We are one of the few firms in Carroll County that can help our clients with Pennsylvania wills and estate & trust adminstration.
Our attorneys can offer you assistance with:
- Wills
- Living wills
- Trusts
- Estate planning
- Gift planning
- Estate administration
- Tax planning
- Powers of attorney
- Estate disputes
- Healthcare advance directives
- Long-term care plannin
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
Main Office
24 North Court Street
Westminster, MD 21157
