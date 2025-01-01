Denis P Rischard
Denis P. Rischard is the Senior Partner at Rischard Elder Law, PLLC,. With over thirty years’ experience practicing law in Oklahoma, he is a respected member of the Oklahoma City legal community.
As a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, Elder Counsel, and Lawyers With Purpose, Mr. Rischard has developed a network of resources that enables him to provide cutting-edge legal services to seniors, those with special needs, and their families. He is well-versed in planning strategies that enable his clients to qualify for or maintain their eligibility for government benefits while protecting their hard-earned assets from the potentially devastating costs of long-term care. His primary emphasis is to assist his clients in understanding and obtaining well-suited planning options that afford them peace of mind and an exceptional “legal service” experience.
Mr. Rischard is a member of the Oklahoma Bar Association as well as other local bar and professional organizations and is admitted to practice before all federal and state courts in Oklahoma, as well as the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit and various federal courts in other states. He has tried multiple jury and non-jury cases and has served as a barrister in the American Inn of Courts, all of which support his fiduciary and estate litigation practice.
Firm Description
At Rischard Elder Law, we believe we are here for more than just ourselves.
We are called to serve. To advocate. To care.
Humbly, yet powerfully.
Because we believe that to care is to act, with equal parts concern and confidence.
Doing the work to secure for our senior community the ability to live their life as fully and robustly as they can.
Life filled with truth, beauty, and goodness.
The life they deserve.
PRACTICE AREAS
- Elder Law
- Special Needs Planning
- Wills and Trusts
- Workshops
- Medicaid Asset Protection Planning
- Estate Planning
- Veterans Benefits
- Fiduciary and Trust Litigation
- Probate Law
We apply our skills, talents, and experience to help our clients maintain their independence, achieve a greater quality of life, and protect their assets, affording them and their families an authentic peace of mind.
We’re a team that feels like family.
We strive for excellence within a collaborative and conscientious culture.
We put you at ease, hold your hand through the process, and always seek your best interests.
We care with a depth that transcends the ordinary.
We feel our passion to serve coursing through us every day.
Our calling to affirm and celebrate the dignity of every life we’re given the honor to be part of.
Every life… deserving of truth, beauty, and goodness.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Main Office
101 Park Ave
#1125
Oklahoma City, OK 73102
