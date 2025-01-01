Denis P. Rischard is the Senior Partner at Rischard Elder Law, PLLC,. With over thirty years’ experience practicing law in Oklahoma, he is a respected member of the Oklahoma City legal community.

As a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, Elder Counsel, and Lawyers With Purpose, Mr. Rischard has developed a network of resources that enables him to provide cutting-edge legal services to seniors, those with special needs, and their families. He is well-versed in planning strategies that enable his clients to qualify for or maintain their eligibility for government benefits while protecting their hard-earned assets from the potentially devastating costs of long-term care. His primary emphasis is to assist his clients in understanding and obtaining well-suited planning options that afford them peace of mind and an exceptional “legal service” experience.

Mr. Rischard is a member of the Oklahoma Bar Association as well as other local bar and professional organizations and is admitted to practice before all federal and state courts in Oklahoma, as well as the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit and various federal courts in other states. He has tried multiple jury and non-jury cases and has served as a barrister in the American Inn of Courts, all of which support his fiduciary and estate litigation practice.