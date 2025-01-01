Debra Schuster is the founder of Debra K. Schuster, P.C., a holistic, client-centered law firm, dedicated to assisting elderly and disabled individuals and their families with the complex legal and care challenges they face.

Debbie Schuster is a native of Buffalo, New York and has lived in St. Louis, Missouri since 1985. Ms. Schuster did coursework at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor toward her B.A. in Physical Anthropology, received from the State University of New York at Buffalo in 1985. Ms. Schuster received her Master of Health Administration from Washington University in 1987 and her Juris Doctorate degree from St. Louis University in 1991.

Ms. Schuster is a member of the Life Care Planning Law Firm Association, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, the Missouri End-of-Life Coalition, the Missouri Association of Attorney Mediators, and Association for Conflict Resolution. She is a Past President of the Breakthrough Coalition, a multi-disciplinary group of senior care providers in the greater St. Louis region. She is also a member of the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis, and the Missouri and Illinois Bar Associations. Ms. Schuster is licensed and practices in Missouri and Illinois.

Ms. Schuster’s passion, empathyand understandingof Elder law and Life Care Planning are borne from very personal experiences caring for family members who have dementia. Ms. Schuster is a volunteer speaker for the Alzheimer’s Association, the St. Louis Chapter of the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill, The MS Society and various other groups. She has been a Board member for the Long Term Care Ombudsman Program, the Past Co-Chair of the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis’s Elder Law Committee and is a current Board member of VNA of Greater St. Louis, The Huntington Disease Association of America and the chairperson of the Outreach Committee for STL Village. She is a frequent, enthusiastic speaker who provides her time free of charge to professional and public groups to enable individuals to be better informed about the legal documents they need, the benefits available to pay for long-term care and disability services and to self-advocate for their needs.