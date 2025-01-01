Search Articles

David J. Zumpano was born and raised in Central New York. He began his professional career with Price Waterhouse as a staff accountant. He later graduated from Syracuse College of Law and started his legal career with a regional law firm. After two short years, he started the Law Offices of David J. Zumpano, remaining "of counsel" to his former firm. Since, his firm has grown twenty fold and is now known as the Estate Planning Law Center, David J. Zumpano CPA, Esq. The Estate Planning Law Center serves as a "model law firm" for hundreds of law firms across the country. Dave's practice remains focused on estate planning, asset protection, and elder law.

Dave has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, National Public Radio and is a regular speaker and trainer on estate planning, asset protection and Medicaid Planning to many national legal organizations and banking and financial institutions, including the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, National Network of Estate Planning Attorneys, American Association of Attorney-CPAs, Ohio State Bar Association, Elder Law Answers, WealthCounsel, LLC, Advisor's Forum, LLC, ElderCareUSA, Ameriprise Financial, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Merrill Lynch. HSBC, Bank of America, Prudential, Mass Mutual, AXA Advisors and others.

In addition to his law firm, Dave is Founder of the Medicaid Practice Network and Medicaid Practice Systems, LLC (MPS) and Co-Founder of Lawyers With Purpose, LLC. MPS and LWP have educated thousands of attorneys all over the United States on Estate, Asset Protection, Medicaid and Veterans Benefits Planning. Dave is also the creator of a Law Practice System for attorneys to provide comprehensive Estate, Medicaid and Asset Protection Planning to clients, which has been implemented by over 500 law firm's nation wide. Dave also serves as a Business coach to attorneys across the country.

Dave has published Irrevocable Pure Grantor Trusts: The Estate Planning Landscape Has Changed. (Syracuse Law Review Vol. 1 Fall 2010) and What Hard Work Giveth, the Nursing Home Taketh Away: Asset Preservation Under Medicaid (the Digest, 1994-95). Dave is also a contributing author to Giving: Philanthropy for Everyone, published October 2002.

Estate Planning Law Center is a law firm that focuses on Medicaid planning and asset protection. 

Estate Planning Law Center Offers: 

  • Proven expertise in Medicaid planning 
  • Exclusive access to MPS' Trademarked Medicaid Trusts 
  • Lifetime asset protection for about the cost of one month's nursing home care 

What Is an Elder Law Attorney?

Main Office

555 French Road
2nd Floor
New Hartford, NY 13413

5789 Widewaters Parkway
Dewitt, NY 13214

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

