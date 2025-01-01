Firm Description

ESTATE PLANNING

Estate Planning is probably summed up best by the term “planning.” Our firm utilizes a results oriented approach. We take a holistic approach by getting to know our clients and offering different suggestions and options based upon our client’s ultimate goals.

Some of the documents that we may use in creating a plan include:

Last Will and Testaments

Revocable Living Trusts

Joint Trusts

Community Property Trusts

Asset Protection Trusts

Spendthrift Trusts

Durable Powers of Attorney

Healthcare Powers of Attorney

Advanced Medical Directives (i.e., Living Wills)

Prenuptial Agreements

Elder Law

The National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys defines Elder Law not with a technical legal description, but defines Elder Law as the type of client served. Servicing senior citizens and individuals with special needs encompasses its own set of challenges and requires drawing from a vast array of knowledge and experience.

In an effort to meet those needs, we offer the following services:

Medicaid Qualifying Trusts (including Miller’s Trusts or Qualified Income Trusts)

Disability Planning

Conservatorships and Guardianships

Special Needs Trusts

Probate

Our firm has decades of experience in opening and administering estates. In addition to assisting the Personal Representative in probating an estate, we offer the following services: