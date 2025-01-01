David L. Robbins
A native Pennsylvanian, Dave is a 2005 graduate of Penn State University with a B.A. in Sociology and a 2009 graduate of The Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, Virginia where he received his Juris Doctorate in 2009. Dave originally opened a small, solo practice in Elizabethton, Tennessee. During his time in Elizabethton, Dave handled a wide array of cases including a stand as a special contractor for the First Judicial District Public Defender’s Office. During his practice, Dave has litigated cases in eight counties in Northeast Tennessee, representing clients at all trial levels including on appeal before the Tennessee Court of Appeals and in the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals. Additionally, Dave has handled complex matters involving Probate, Conservatorship, Business litigation and other litigation pertaining to Elder Law issues. Dave's passion to serve the senior community led him to his current position where he works with Fred and Derek in the areas of Estate Planning, Probate, Conservatorship, Medicaid Planning, and Real Estate. Dave has previously served as a board member to the Dawn of Hope in Johnson City and currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Crossroads as well as on the board of the Tennessee Recovery Coalition, and the Drop Collaborative. Dave is also an active member of the Washington County Bar Association, the Tennessee Bar Association, (Probate and Estate Planning Division), and the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys.
Firm Description
ESTATE PLANNING
Estate Planning is probably summed up best by the term “planning.” Our firm utilizes a results oriented approach. We take a holistic approach by getting to know our clients and offering different suggestions and options based upon our client’s ultimate goals.
Some of the documents that we may use in creating a plan include:
- Last Will and Testaments
- Revocable Living Trusts
- Joint Trusts
- Community Property Trusts
- Asset Protection Trusts
- Spendthrift Trusts
- Durable Powers of Attorney
- Healthcare Powers of Attorney
- Advanced Medical Directives (i.e., Living Wills)
- Prenuptial Agreements
Elder Law
The National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys defines Elder Law not with a technical legal description, but defines Elder Law as the type of client served. Servicing senior citizens and individuals with special needs encompasses its own set of challenges and requires drawing from a vast array of knowledge and experience.
In an effort to meet those needs, we offer the following services:
- Medicaid Qualifying Trusts (including Miller’s Trusts or Qualified Income Trusts)
- Disability Planning
- Conservatorships and Guardianships
- Special Needs Trusts
Probate
Our firm has decades of experience in opening and administering estates. In addition to assisting the Personal Representative in probating an estate, we offer the following services:
- Beneficiary Representation
- Will Contests
- Creditor Representation
- Spousal Entitlement Claims
- Small Estate Affidavit Preparation
- Fiduciary Representation
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:00 AM
|4:00 PM
