Attorney David R. Ingvoldstad, Esq., founded his law practice in 1990. David has focused his services on estate planning, including, wills, revocable trusts, asset protection trusts, powers of attorney and health care powers and estate administrations. In addition to estate planning, David provides elder law services helping with public benefits, such as Medicaid qualification to help families protect their assets from nursing homes and long term care costs. David has more than 30 years of experience in estate planning, settling estates, and elder law. It is with this experience and his passion to help individuals and families that enables his firm to be particularly sensitive to the multiple stresses that individuals and families confront on a daily basis, which are compounded by the complexities of the legal and health care systems. Mr. Ingvoldstad graduated from Hofstra University and received his J.D. from New York Law School in 1980. He is or has been affiliated with the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, the New York State Bar Association, the Elder Law and the Trusts and Estates Sections of the New York State Bar Association, the Medicaid Practice System, Elder Counsel, the Advanced Elder Law Focus Group, the ELITE Elder Law Group, and the National Care Planning Counsel.