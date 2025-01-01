Daniel O. Tully is a Partner and co-founder of Kilbourne & Tully, P.C. of Connecticut Elder and Disability Law Firm in Bristol, Glastonbury, North Haven and Stamford, CT.

Daniel O. Tully is a former Assistant Attorney General for the State of Connecticut and lectures on Elder Law, Total Care Planning, estate administration and estate planning for the elderly with long term medical needs. Attorney Tully is a former member of Board of Directors of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA). Attorney Tully is one of only three Connecticut Attorneys ever elected to the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys ( NAELA) Board of Directors. He served two consecutive terms. A founding member, and former member as the National Chairman of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys Senior Political Action Committee (SR-PAC). He is a former Board of Directors member of Alzheimer’s Association Northern Connecticut Chapter.

Attorney Tully has served on the Executive Committee of the Connecticut Bar Association (Elder Law Division) and the Waiver Task Force of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA). He was the chairperson of the NAELA 2001 Advanced Institute conference and co-chair of NAELA’s Practice Development/Practice Management Special Interest.

Attorney Tully frequently lectures nationally and throughout the State of Connecticut on Elder Law, Medicaid Title XIX, and Total Care Planning for long-term medical needs affecting the elderly. He has written numerous articles on Elder Law, and has been published by the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA); Connecticut Bar Association; and Medical Education Services. He is the author of Connecticut Nursing Home Guide and Elder Law Today. He writes a weekly column on issues affecting the elderly for The Bristol Press and and the New Britain Herald, in Connecticut. A frequent contributor to WFSB’s “Better Connecticut” and appears regularly on the Brad Davis Radio Show – WDRC 1360 AM. Attorney Tully currently serves on the Board of Director’s of SilverSource, Stamford CT – the leading non-profit organization for older adults in Stamford.

As a former Assistant Attorney General for the State of Connecticut, Attorney Tully has handled the prosecution of fraudulent transfers and Medicaid cases.

Attorney Tully is admitted and licensed to practice law before the Connecticut Bar Association and the United States District Court of Connecticut.

Attorney Tully concentrates his practice in the field of Elder Law with emphasis Estate Planning, Total Care Planning and Medicaid Law. His trained professional staff provides personalized services with Medicaid Planning, Medicaid applications and appeals, Elder Law Issues and Estate Planning.