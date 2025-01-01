Search Articles

Find Attorneys

;

Daniel Tully

Kilbourne & Tully, P.C

Daniel Tully

Kilbourne & Tully, P.C

Daniel Tully

Kilbourne & Tully, P.C

Daniel O. Tully is a Partner and co-founder of Kilbourne & Tully, P.C. of Connecticut Elder and Disability Law Firm in Bristol, Glastonbury, North Haven and Stamford, CT.

Daniel O. Tully is a former Assistant Attorney General for the State of Connecticut and lectures on Elder Law, Total Care Planning, estate administration and estate planning for the elderly with long term medical needs. Attorney Tully is a former member of Board of Directors of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA). Attorney Tully is one of only three Connecticut Attorneys ever elected to the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys ( NAELA) Board of Directors. He served two consecutive terms. A founding member, and former member as the National Chairman of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys Senior Political Action Committee (SR-PAC). He is a former Board of Directors member of Alzheimer’s Association Northern Connecticut Chapter.

Attorney Tully has served on the Executive Committee of the Connecticut Bar Association (Elder Law Division) and the Waiver Task Force of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA). He was the chairperson of the NAELA 2001 Advanced Institute conference and co-chair of NAELA’s Practice Development/Practice Management Special Interest.

Attorney Tully frequently lectures nationally and throughout the State of Connecticut on Elder Law, Medicaid Title XIX, and Total Care Planning for long-term medical needs affecting the elderly. He has written numerous articles on Elder Law, and has been published by the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA); Connecticut Bar Association; and Medical Education Services. He is the author of Connecticut Nursing Home Guide and Elder Law Today. He writes a weekly column on issues affecting the elderly for The Bristol Press and and the New Britain Herald, in Connecticut. A frequent contributor to WFSB’s “Better Connecticut” and appears regularly on the Brad Davis Radio Show – WDRC 1360 AM.  Attorney Tully currently serves on the Board of Director’s of SilverSource, Stamford CT – the leading non-profit organization for older adults in Stamford.

As a former Assistant Attorney General for the State of Connecticut, Attorney Tully has handled the prosecution of fraudulent transfers and Medicaid cases.

Attorney Tully is admitted and licensed to practice law before the Connecticut Bar Association and the United States District Court of Connecticut.

Attorney Tully concentrates his practice in the field of Elder Law with emphasis Estate Planning, Total Care Planning and Medicaid Law. His trained professional staff provides personalized services with Medicaid Planning, Medicaid applications and appeals, Elder Law Issues and Estate Planning.

Firm Description

Kilbourne & Tully, P.C. focuses in the field of Elder Law with emphasis on Estate Planning and Probate, Total Care Planning, Medicaid Law, Will Contest & Probate Litigation and Veteran's Benefits.  We offer the strategic partnership and client-focused services needed to overcome your particular legal concerns and ensure your goals are achieved.  We are here to provide answers to a number of the specific questions that families in Connecticut have.

Hours

Day From To
Monday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Tuesday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Wednesday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Thursday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Friday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM

Cost

What Is an Elder Law Attorney?

Main Office

120 Laurel Street
Bristol, CT 06010

605 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473

2389 Main Street
Glastonbury, CT 06033

700 Canal Street
Stamford, CT 06902

On the web

View Firm Website

View Firm Blog

Social Media


Meet Daniel Tully

Daniel Tully

Kilbourne & Tully, P.C

Daniel O. Tully is a Partner and co-founder of Kilbourne & Tully, P.C. of Connecticut Elder and Disability Law Firm in Bristol, Glastonbury, North Haven and Stamford, CT. Daniel O. Tully is a former Assistant Attorney General for the State of Connecticut and lectures on Elder Law, Total Care Planning, estate admin...

Phone (860) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Daniel Tully.
Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
An Elder Care Lawyer Can Help You Get Medicaid Home Care
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

Scam Email Targets Social Security Recipients
Will Student Loan Debt Reduce Your Retirement Benefits?
Investigation Uncovers Food Insecurity in Nursing Homes
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml