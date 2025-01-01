Daniel M. Surprenant, Esq. focuses his practice in the areas of estate planning and elder law. He received his law degree from Suffolk University Law School in 1996 and his undergraduate degree in Economics from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst in 1991. Attorney Surprenant is a "C.E.L.A" (Certified as an Elder Law Attorney bt the National Elder Law Foundation). He is (in 2012-2013) the Vice President of the Massachusetts Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA). He is a Past President of the Bristol County Bar Association, past Director of the Massachusetts Forum of Estate Planners and former Vice-Chair of the SouthCoast Senior Resouce Association. He is a member of the WealthCounsel, the Academy of Special Needs Planners, the ARC and the Alzheimers Association. Attorney Surprenant is licenced to practice in Massachusetts and before the United States District Court. He is also a frequent speaker on Medicaid, Estate Planning and Special Needs issues.