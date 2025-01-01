Daniel M. Surprenant
Surprenant & Beneski, P.C.
Daniel M. Surprenant
Surprenant & Beneski, P.C.
Daniel M. Surprenant, Esq. focuses his practice in the areas of estate planning and elder law. He received his law degree from Suffolk University Law School in 1996 and his undergraduate degree in Economics from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst in 1991. Attorney Surprenant is a "C.E.L.A" (Certified as an Elder Law Attorney bt the National Elder Law Foundation). He is (in 2012-2013) the Vice President of the Massachusetts Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA). He is a Past President of the Bristol County Bar Association, past Director of the Massachusetts Forum of Estate Planners and former Vice-Chair of the SouthCoast Senior Resouce Association. He is a member of the WealthCounsel, the Academy of Special Needs Planners, the ARC and the Alzheimers Association. Attorney Surprenant is licenced to practice in Massachusetts and before the United States District Court. He is also a frequent speaker on Medicaid, Estate Planning and Special Needs issues.
Firm Description
We are a family owned and operated law firm specializing in helping you make some of the most difficult decisions you can make, to get good nursing home care for your loved one while legally preserving family assets. The attorneys at Surprenant & Beneski, P.C., Atty. Robert L. Surprenant (Of Counsel), Atty. Michelle D. Beneski, Atty. Daniel M. Surprenant and Atty. Brandon C. Walecka are resolute in their goal of providing the highest quality of service to their clients. This includes presenting free educational talks in the community on the topics of Medicaid and estate planning. All are members of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, WealthCounsel and the Bristol County Estate Planning Council.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
35 Arnold Street
New Bedford, MA 02740
336 South Street
Hyannis , MA 02601
45 Bristol Drive
Easton, MA 02375
On the web
Daniel M. Surprenant
Surprenant & Beneski, P.C.
Daniel M. Surprenant, Esq. focuses his practice in the areas of estate planning and elder law. He received his law degree from Suffolk University Law School in 1996 and his undergraduate degree in Economics from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst in 1991. Attorney Surprenant is a "C.E.L.A" (Certified as an Elde...