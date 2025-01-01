I am dual certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation, accredited by the American Bar Association, and as a Specialist in Elder Law by the Ohio State Bar Association. I am one of twenty-four attorneys with this dual certification. I devote my practice to those issues uniquely affecting the elderly, the disabled and their families.

Having been raised by a parent with early onset Parkinson's Disease, and having witnessed a grandparent spend over sixteen years in a nursing facility suffering from Alzheimer's, I gravitated early in my career towards the practice of elder and disability law. I established my Law Firm after leaving the Ohio Appellate Court with the goal of assisting those in need navigate the maze of planning options to obtain optimal care while maximizing available resources.

I was the contributing Editor to the Elder Law Handbook published by the Ohio State Bar Association, both the 4th and 5th editions, having authored the Chapter on Medicaid. I am a current Executive Committee and Section Council member of the Elder and Disability Section of the OSBA and am a former Board Member of the Ohio Chapter of NAELA. I also act as a Stakeholder Liaison with the Ohio Department of Medicaid. I have been named as a Super Lawyer, and a Best Lawyer in America from 2021 through 2025. I am a member of the Life Care Planning Law Firms Association, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, the Ohio Chapter of NAELA, and the Ohio State Bar Association (Estate Planning, Trust, and Probate Law Section as well as the Real Estate Section).

I regularly volunteer as a speaker for the Alzheimer's Association, and am a frequent lecturer to legal, financial, health and tax professionals.

I am an honors graduate of Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, and John Carroll University. Prior to entering private practice, I served for three years as a staff attorney for the State of Ohio Court of Appeals.