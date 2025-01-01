Daniel Doherty
MacLean Holloway Doherty & Sheehan PC
Daniel Doherty
MacLean Holloway Doherty & Sheehan PC
Daniel W. Doherty is a shareholder in MacLean Holloway Doherty Ardiff & Morse, P.C. where he concentrates his practice in the areas of corporate law, tax law, elder law, estate planning and administration. He received his B.S.B.A. from Merrimack College and his J.D. from Suffolk University Law School, cum laude. Mr. Doherty is also a Certified Public Accountant.
Prior to joining MacLean Holloway Doherty Ardiff & Morse, P.C., Mr. Doherty was a partner in a Boston law firm where he headed the tax department. He previously had been a member of a Big Eight accounting firm tax department (International Mergers and Acquisitions Group).
He is a co-author of "Limited Liability Companies: The Entity of Choice in Massachusetts," National Business Institute, Inc. (1996, 1997, 1998) as well as an instructor for the Foundation for Continuing Education, presenting programs such as "IRS Practice and Procedure" (1996-1999), "Corporate Tax Strategies" (1996), "Asset Protection Strategies" (1996-2009), "Choice of Entity" (1999-2009) and "Purchase and Sale of Businesses" (2003-2009). He is a frequent lecturer in the areas of tax and estate planning. Mr. Doherty is an active participant in a variety of civic and charitable organizations, holding various Board level positions.
Mr. Doherty is admitted in the courts of Massachusetts, the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts and the United States Tax Court. He is a member of the American Bar Association (Member, Sections on: Tax, Trust & Estate Law, and Real Property), Massachusetts Bar Association (Member, Probate Law and Tax Council), Massachusetts Society of Certified Accountants, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA).
Mr. Doherty was recognized by his peers, being selected for inclusion in "Massachusetts Super Lawyers" for his expertise in estate planning in the 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009 editions of Boston Magazine.
Firm Description
Founded in 1967, MacLean Holloway Doherty Ardiff & Morse, P.C. is one of the largest Massachusetts law firms outside of Boston. Combining the sophistication of a full-service firm with the convenience of a North Shore location, we offer a broad range of legal services to individual and business clients.
The principles which guide our practice are simply stated:
- We will respond promptly to client needs
- We will provide consistently excellent professional work
- We will seek cost-effective solutions to client problems
Geographically, MacLean Holloway Doherty Ardiff & Morse, P.C. represents a broad base of clients throughout Massachusetts, the United States and internationally. We invite you to learn more about our attorneys and services. For more information, please contact us.
Practice Areas:
- Litigation
- Employment Law
- Personal Injury
- Tax, Probate & Trust Litigation
- Elder Law
- Tax & Estate Planning
- Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights
- Estate/Trust Administration
- Corporate and Business Law
- Zoning & Land Use
- Real Estate
- Banking and Finance
HoursPlease contact this attorney for firm hours by clicking here.
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
8 Essex Center Drive
PEABODY, MA 01960
On the web
Daniel Doherty
MacLean Holloway Doherty & Sheehan PC
Daniel W. Doherty is a shareholder in MacLean Holloway Doherty Ardiff & Morse, P.C. where he concentrates his practice in the areas of corporate law, tax law, elder law, estate planning and administration. He received his B.S.B.A. from Merrimack College and his J.D. from Suffolk University Law School, cum laude. Mr...