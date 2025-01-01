Firm Description

Founded in 1967, MacLean Holloway Doherty Ardiff & Morse, P.C. is one of the largest Massachusetts law firms outside of Boston. Combining the sophistication of a full-service firm with the convenience of a North Shore location, we offer a broad range of legal services to individual and business clients.

The principles which guide our practice are simply stated:

We will respond promptly to client needs We will provide consistently excellent professional work We will seek cost-effective solutions to client problems

Geographically, MacLean Holloway Doherty Ardiff & Morse, P.C. represents a broad base of clients throughout Massachusetts, the United States and internationally. We invite you to learn more about our attorneys and services. For more information, please contact us.

Practice Areas: