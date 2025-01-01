Dan Campbell
C. Dan Campbell is the founder of C. Dan Campbell, P.C. located in Wichita Falls, Texas. He is a graduate of the University of North Texas (BBA 1970) and St. Mary’s School of Law (J.D. 1975). Mr. Campbell is board certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization of the State Bar of Texas in two specialty areas: Civil Trial Law and Estate Planning and Probate Law. He is also a Certified Public Accountant. A former assistant professor of business law at Midwestern State University, he lectures frequently on elder law issues as well as on legal issues faced by families who have a loved one with Alzheimer’s Disease. He also writes frequently on issues dealing with asset protection planning as related to the elderly and his articles appear frequently in the “Law of the Land” section of the Progressive Farmer magazine. He is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys.
PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATIONS
- Board Certified, Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Civil Trial Law.
- Board Certified, Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Estate Planning & Probate Law.
- Certified Public Accountant – Licensed in Texas in 1973
- Attorney – Licensed in Texas in 1975
- Achieved the highest Martindale-Hubbell rating for legal ability (A) and the Martindale-Hubbell rating for professional ethics (V)
PROFESSIONAL BACKGROUND
- Practice of Public Accountancy with Peat, Marwick, Mitchell & Co., San Antonio, Texas, 1970-1972
- Assistant Professor – Midwestern State University, Wichita Falls, Texas, 1975-1984 (Business Law and Legal Environment of Business)
- Practice of Law in Wichita Falls, Texas, since 1975
MEMBER
- State Bar of Texas
- Texas Bar Foundation
- North Texas Estate and Financial Planning Council (President, 1996-1997)
- Wichita County Bar Association (President, 1999-2000)
CIVIC / CHARITABLE INVOLVEMENT
- Southwest Rotary Club of Wichita Falls
- Work Services Corp. – Board of Directors
EDUCATIONAL BACKGROUND
- J.D. – St. Mary’s University School of Law, San Antonio, Texas (1975)
- B.B.A. – Accounting – cum laude, University of North Texas (1970)
Firm Description
Our firm has worked with hundreds of folks who are interested in learning how to legally protect what they spent their lives building –so that they would be taken care of in the golden years and still be able to pass on to their children part of their nest egg without having to spend it all on nursing home care.
This is what we do in the elder law practice: WORK WITH FOLKS WHO ARE INTERESTED IN LEGALLY PROTECTING THEIR ASSETS IF TRAGEDY STRIKES. If we can be of assistance to you and your family, that would be our privilege.
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
