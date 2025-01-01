Firm Description

Our firm has worked with hundreds of folks who are interested in learning how to legally protect what they spent their lives building –so that they would be taken care of in the golden years and still be able to pass on to their children part of their nest egg without having to spend it all on nursing home care.

This is what we do in the elder law practice: WORK WITH FOLKS WHO ARE INTERESTED IN LEGALLY PROTECTING THEIR ASSETS IF TRAGEDY STRIKES. If we can be of assistance to you and your family, that would be our privilege.