Estate & Elder Law Planning Center and Drake Law Firm, P.A. – Exclusive Home of CLIENT CARE Personal Service – is located in Mountain Home, Arkansas.

Care Beyond Compare

From the moment that you enter our door – you’ll notice the difference. Our entire practice is dedicated to caring for you, the ones that you love and the things that you care about most.

We focus on building solid, trusting and lasting relationships that you and your family can count on - now and in the future. We work hard to help you maintain your independence and control of your affairs.

You will notice our genuine desire to learn about you and your family. Share with us your dreams, desires, aspirations and passions. We will address your questions and concerns, helping you eliminate or reduce your worries.

Together, we plan for the future. In the years ahead, we adjust your plan for changes that will likely occur. It is truly CARE BEYOND COMPARE.