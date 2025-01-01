Practice Areas

Estate Planning; Wills; Trusts; Probate; Estates; Elder Law; Special Needs Trusts

Admitted: 1991, California

Law School: Loyola Marymount University, J.D.

Member: National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (Certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation); Foundation Council of Advanced Practitioners (CAPS); Academy of Special Needs Planners; California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform; State Bar of California; American, Los Angeles and South Bay Bar Associations; South Bay Estate Planning Council.

Biography: Certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation. Founding Member, National Elder Law Foundation Council of Advanced Practitioners (CAPS), frequent speaker on elder law and special needs issues.

Born: Jefferson City, Missouri, January 16, 1961