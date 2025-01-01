Cynthia R. Cox
Cox Law Group, Inc.
Cynthia R. Cox
Cox Law Group, Inc.
Practice Areas
Estate Planning; Wills; Trusts; Probate; Estates; Elder Law; Special Needs Trusts
Admitted: 1991, California
Law School: Loyola Marymount University, J.D.
Member: National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (Certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation); Foundation Council of Advanced Practitioners (CAPS); Academy of Special Needs Planners; California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform; State Bar of California; American, Los Angeles and South Bay Bar Associations; South Bay Estate Planning Council.
Biography: Certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation. Founding Member, National Elder Law Foundation Council of Advanced Practitioners (CAPS), frequent speaker on elder law and special needs issues.
Born: Jefferson City, Missouri, January 16, 1961
Firm Description
Your emotional and financial security is much too important to trust to anyone but a qualified professional. The Cox Law Group, Inc. is here to help you and your loved ones through this difficult time. Ms. Cox is a certified elder law attorney and can provide legal assistance to clients in Torrance, CA and throughout Los Angeles County.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
Building 10
23326 Hawthorne Blvd.
Torrance, CA 90505
On the web
Cynthia R. Cox
Cox Law Group, Inc.
Practice Areas Estate Planning; Wills; Trusts; Probate; Estates; Elder Law; Special Needs Trusts Admitted: 1991, California Law School: Loyola Marymount University, J.D. Member: National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (Certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation); Foundation Council of Advan...