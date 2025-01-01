Collier Moore is originally from White Hall, Arkansas. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Ouachita Baptist University in 2002 with a degree in Accounting. In 2005, he completed his J.D., Cum Laude, from the University of Arkansas School of Law - Fayetteville. In 2006, he obtained his LL.M. in Tax from the University of Missouri in Kansas City. Most recently, he completed his LL.M., With Distinction, in Elder Law in 2009 from Stetson University College of Law in Tampa Bay, Florida, one of the nations premiere programs for Elder Law and Special Needs Planning.



Collier is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA), where he is a past member of the Academic Subcommittee. In his affiliation with NAELA, he has had the privilege to speak at recent national NAELA events in both Kansas City and Jersey City, New Jersey, where he spoke to law students from across the nation on the need for new attorneys to enter into the growing field of Elder Law. He is also a member of the Elder Law Section of the Arkansas Bar Association, where he is a member of the Governing Council. In October of 2011, Collier became a Certified Elder Law Attorney (CELA), an ABA accredited certification through the National Elder Law Foundation. Finally, Collier serves as an adjunct professor at the University of Arkansas Fayetteville School of Law, where he teaches the course in Elder Law. He is licensed in both Arkansas and Tennessee.



In January of 2011, Collier opened his own practice in Springdale, The Moore Firm, a law office focusing solely on the areas of Estate Planning, Long-Term Care Planning, Disability, Special Needs Planning and Guardianship. In 2012, he partnered with Chris Reed and Paige Young to form Moore, Reed and Young, PLLC. Their goal is to develop one of Northwest Arkansas premiere planning practices.