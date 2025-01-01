Chuck Bauman is a Certified Elder Law Attorney who focuses his practice on assisting clients in properly planning for probate and preserving their assets from the threats of estate taxes and long-term care costs. Mr. Bauman is Certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation, the only organization approved by the American Bar Association to offer certification in this area of law. Mr. Bauman is the only Certified Elder Law Attorney currently practicing in East Texas. Certification in elder law reflects that the attorney has an in-depth working knowledge of the legal issues that impact the elderly. Mr. Baumans practice includes the areas of will and trust planning, nursing home rights and costs, probate, estate and gift tax advice, advance directives, and guardianships. Mr. Bauman graduated with a B. A. degree in Business Administration from Baylor University. Mr. Bauman also received his degree of Juris Doctor from Baylor University School of Law. Mr. Bauman is currently in the sixteenth year of his legal practice in Tyler.