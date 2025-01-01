Since graduating from the University of Dayton College of Law in 1998, Attorney Lavin has focused his practice in the area of Elder Law serving the needs of senior citizens, including but not limited to, a dedication to the areas of estate, retirement and asset protection with a specific concentration towards nursing home qualification, comprehensive use of trusts, wills, probate issues and durable powers of attorney. Attorney Lavin previously worked for Pro Seniors, Inc. in Cincinnati, where he assisted seniors with diverse Elder Law issues, including nursing home planning. Attorney Lavin now serves as the managing partner of the Lavin Law Group LLC, which was founded on the idea that estate planning is for everyone, and that an educated client will make the best decision for themselves and their families. We all have options. In addition to his law degree, Attorney Lavin holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Science degree from Xavier University. Attorney Lavin is licensed to practice law in the State of Ohio as well as the State of Kentucky, and has been admitted to practice before the United States Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims. He is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association, the Cincinnati Bar Association, the Kentucky Bar Association, and the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. He also serves on the Elder Law Committee of the Cincinnati Bar Association. Attorney Lavin is a frequent lecturer for various professional groups on legal issues affecting seniors including the Warren County Alzheimers Association, the Ohio Parkinsons Association, The Dayton Chapter of the Ohio Tax Society, and the Wright-Patterson AFB Retiree Support Squadron. Attorney Lavin has also taught Medicaid to attorneys and other professionals for the National Business Institute.