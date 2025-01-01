Search Articles

Since graduating from the University of Dayton College of Law in 1998, Attorney Lavin has focused his practice in the area of Elder Law serving the needs of senior citizens, including but not limited to, a dedication to the areas of estate, retirement and asset protection with a specific concentration towards nursing home qualification, comprehensive use of trusts, wills, probate issues and durable powers of attorney. Attorney Lavin previously worked for Pro Seniors, Inc. in Cincinnati, where he assisted seniors with diverse Elder Law issues, including nursing home planning. Attorney Lavin now serves as the managing partner of the Lavin Law Group LLC, which was founded on the idea that estate planning is for everyone, and that an educated client will make the best decision for themselves and their families. We all have options. In addition to his law degree, Attorney Lavin holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Science degree from Xavier University. Attorney Lavin is licensed to practice law in the State of Ohio as well as the State of Kentucky, and has been admitted to practice before the United States Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims. He is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association, the Cincinnati Bar Association, the Kentucky Bar Association, and the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. He also serves on the Elder Law Committee of the Cincinnati Bar Association. Attorney Lavin is a frequent lecturer for various professional groups on legal issues affecting seniors including the Warren County Alzheimers Association, the Ohio Parkinsons Association, The Dayton Chapter of the Ohio Tax Society, and the Wright-Patterson AFB Retiree Support Squadron. Attorney Lavin has also taught Medicaid to attorneys and other professionals for the National Business Institute. 

The Lavin Law Group, LLC was started with the goal of representing clients in a way that maximizes their independence and minimizes the stress and burden placed on loved ones. With 30+ years of combined experience, our staff is dedicated to assisting clients in the following areas: - Protecting your family in a nursing home payment crisis situation - Estate Planning/Estate Administration - Asset Protection - Personal and Financial Guardianship - Assistance in the Medicaid Process - Protecting your family in a non-crisis situation - Aiding Aged and Disabled Veterans through the benefit process - Assistance with Other Community Resources Its our mission and our fortune to serve the senior population with whom we work and we are committed to serving this community today, tomorrow, and into the future.

Day From To
Monday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Tuesday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Wednesday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Thursday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM

Main Office

27 W. Mulberry Street
Lebanon, OH 45036

832 N Fort Thomas
Fort Thomas, KY 41075

106 East Main Street
New Albany, OH 43054

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
