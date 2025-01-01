Firm Description

The Law Office of Christopher W. Dumm can assist you or your aging loved one in Elder Law services, including:

Long-Term Care Planning

Medicaid Qualification Planning

Medicaid Crisis Planning

Veterans Planning for Long-Term Care

Special Needs Planning

Guardianships and Conservators

As we age, we face several challenges. It can be overwhelming and difficult to deal with the cost of care for aging seniors in Missouri. Elder planning is vital if you want to properly prepare for you or a loved one’s future care. The earlier you establish a plan, the more options you will have for elderly care. Procrastinating on elder law planning may result in problematic outcomes that drain your finances and/or lead to being unable to make your own choices in the future.