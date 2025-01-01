Christopher W. Dumm
Chris is a counselor-at-law with his practice focused on estate planning, elder law, business and tax planning, and wealth protection. He received his B.S. degree in Business Administration at the University of Missouri-Columbia after completing a double major in Finance and Economics. Chris earned his Juris Doctorate (J.D.) from Regent University School of Law in Virginia Beach, VA, in 1994. His bar memberships include Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Texas, and Virginia. He is a founding member of the Midwest Estate and Financial Planning Institute and is also a member of Wealth Counsel, Elder Counsel, and the e.Planners Educational Alliance. He is an active participant in the Missouri-Kansas Forum of Estate Planning Attorneys, the Southwest Missouri Estate Planning Council, and the Planned Giving Council of the Four States. Chris is an adjunct professor at Missouri Southern State University and a frequent lecturer at educational events for attorneys, accountants, and other professionals. He is called on to speak about estate, elder law, business & tax planning, business succession, retirement planning, planned charitable giving strategies, and family-wealth protection for the general public and insurance, financial, accounting, and legal profession.
Firm Description
The Law Office of Christopher W. Dumm can assist you or your aging loved one in Elder Law services, including:
- Long-Term Care Planning
- Medicaid Qualification Planning
- Medicaid Crisis Planning
- Veterans Planning for Long-Term Care
- Special Needs Planning
- Guardianships and Conservators
As we age, we face several challenges. It can be overwhelming and difficult to deal with the cost of care for aging seniors in Missouri. Elder planning is vital if you want to properly prepare for you or a loved one’s future care. The earlier you establish a plan, the more options you will have for elderly care. Procrastinating on elder law planning may result in problematic outcomes that drain your finances and/or lead to being unable to make your own choices in the future.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:00 AM
|5:30 PM
|Tuesday
|8:00 AM
|5:30 PM
|Wednesday
|8:00 AM
|5:30 PM
|Thursday
|8:00 AM
|5:30 PM
Main Office
4000 S. Range Line Road
Joplin, MO 64804
By Appointment Only
3816 S. Greystone Court
Springfield, MO 65804
By Appointment Only
1202 NE Mc Clain Rd. Bld 7
Bentonville, AR 72712
