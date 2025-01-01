Chris focuses his practice in the areas of Medicaid and long-term care planning, elder law, future care planning for persons with disabilities and their families, guardianships, estate planning, estate administration and real estate matters.



After completing his undergraduate education at Syracuse University, Chris received his Juris Doctor from Albany Law School. He was admitted to the New York State Bar and the Federal Bar for the Northern District of New York in 2006. Chris is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. He is vice president of the Herkimer County Bar Association and is a member of the Oneida County and City of Rome Bar Associations and the Elder Law Section and Trusts and Estates Section of the New York State Bar Association.



Chris serves on the Board of Directors for the American Red Cross of the Mohawk Valley as vice chair. He is a regular speaker for the annual Mitchell Rabbino Decision Making Day Program sponsored by the New York State Bar Association.



Recently, Chris was re-appointed by the New York State Commission on Quality Care and Advocacy for Persons With Disability as a member of the Surrogate Decision-Making Committee. He utilizes this certification through his volunteer work with the Peacemaker Program, Inc. of Utica, New York.



When outside of the office, Chris may be found spending time with his children, coaching local youth sports, or cheering on the Syracuse Orange and the New York Yankees.