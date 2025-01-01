Christine is a partner of Zacharia & Brown, and provides advice and counsel to clients and their families in the areas of Asset Protection planning and Medicaid Eligibility for nursing home care, Veterans' Benefits Eligibility and related Estate Planning and Estate Administration issues. Additionally, Zacharia & Brown is the only law firm in Western Pennsylvania that is recognized as a Life Care Planning Firm by the Life Care Planning Law Firm Association.

Christine is admitted to practice law in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court as well as the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Pittsburgh and her law degree from Duquesne University Law School, where she was a member of the Women's Law Association, as well as Secretary of the Health Care Law Society from which Christine received the Distinguished Service Award.

Christine can be heard on Tuesday evenings at 7:00 pm on Pittsburgh Elder Law on KDKA 1020 AM. Christine is also a member of the Pennsylvania Association of Elder Law Attorneys ("PAELA"), the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys ("NAELA"), the Life Care Planning Law Firm Association ("LCPLFA"), the Allegheny County Bar Association ("ACBA") and the Peters Township Chamber of Commerce.