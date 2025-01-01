Christine Brown
Christine is a partner of Zacharia & Brown, and provides advice and counsel to clients and their families in the areas of Asset Protection planning and Medicaid Eligibility for nursing home care, Veterans' Benefits Eligibility and related Estate Planning and Estate Administration issues. Additionally, Zacharia & Brown is the only law firm in Western Pennsylvania that is recognized as a Life Care Planning Firm by the Life Care Planning Law Firm Association.
Christine is admitted to practice law in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court as well as the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Pittsburgh and her law degree from Duquesne University Law School, where she was a member of the Women's Law Association, as well as Secretary of the Health Care Law Society from which Christine received the Distinguished Service Award.
Christine can be heard on Tuesday evenings at 7:00 pm on Pittsburgh Elder Law on KDKA 1020 AM. Christine is also a member of the Pennsylvania Association of Elder Law Attorneys ("PAELA"), the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys ("NAELA"), the Life Care Planning Law Firm Association ("LCPLFA"), the Allegheny County Bar Association ("ACBA") and the Peters Township Chamber of Commerce.
At Zacharia Brown, our focus is on helping individuals achieve their estate and long term care planning goals. We begin by establishing a strong foundation with quality estate planning documents that can later be utilized to protect the assets and life savings of individuals and families as they progress through the different stages of their lives. Our team of attorneys and elder law professionals can also help you to navigate the bureaucracy of the federal programs to secure the help and support that you and your loved ones deserve. We host educational seminars, interactive workshops and social events to educate the community on essential estate planning documents and to provide information on asset preservation planning and available benefits and resources for long term care. We have offices in McMurray, Wexford, Murrysville, & McKeesport, PA; as well as Bonita Springs, Lakewood Ranch & Pompano Beach, FL.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|3:00 PM
Main Office
111 W. McMurray Road
McMurray, PA 15317
4500 Walnut Street
McKeesport, PA 15132
6530 William Penn Hwy
Suite 301
Delmont, PA 15626
7500 Brooktree Road
Unit 303
Wexford, PA 15090
