Cheryl A. Merritt-Giles Attorney at Law

Cheryl A. Merritt-Giles Attorney at Law

Cheryl A. Merritt-Giles Attorney at Law

I am pleased to know that you are taking the time to learn more about the Law Firm of Cheryl A. Merritt-Giles, PLLC.   As the sole practitioner in this law firm, my experience has spanned over 25 years as a corporate executive in Human Resources Management, Labor Relations, Corporate Compliance/In-House Counsel in Health Care, Civil Litigation and presently as an Administrative Law Judge. The common denominator in every professional role that I held throughout my career, is people, education and advocating for them and guiding them through making educated and well-informed life decisions.  In addition to my professional roles, I spent 15 + years as a caretaker for my immediate and extended family members.

In 2017, a long-time elderly friend of the family sat me down and said, “I watched you take care of your mother, grandmother and your brother, will you please look out for me?”  Without delay, I completed and executed their estate planning documents.  Within that year, my family friend and client was diagnosed with physical comorbidities and dementia.  As a result of my commitment, zealous advocacy in crisis planning equipped with personalized and competent services, I honored my client’s wishes, protected their hard-earned assets while they continue to receive the appropriate medical care under Medicare and Medicaid along with the peace of mind of staying in their own home.  This experience coupled with the reflection on other  similar caretaking scenarios over the last 15 years, has helped me to realize that caring for, educating and advocating for the elderly, disabled and individuals with special needs has been my life long calling, not a job.

Perhaps, thinking of aging, disability or death is not a priority for you. It isn’t for any of us, but it is happening every day. Consider these 2017 statistics, there is the likelihood of disability over death before the age of 65.  By 2035, there will be 78 million people over the age of 65 and more than 76 million under the age of 18. Older people are projected to outnumber younger people. Life expectancy is 78.6 years.  Planning can make the reality a little easier to embrace.

At the Law Firm of Cheryl A. Merritt-Giles, PLLC, I will use my education,  experience, competency, caring and compassion to serve you in your legal needs in Estate Planning, Advance Medicaid Planning and Emergency Medicaid Strategies in your life.

Hours

Day From To
Monday By Appointment Only
Tuesday By Appointment Only
Wednesday By Appointment Only
Thursday By Appointment Only
Friday By Appointment Only

Main Office

6 Newcomb Place
White Plains, NY 10606

Cheryl A. Merritt-Giles Attorney at Law

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

