For the past several years, Charlotte C. Johnson has practiced elder law, long term care planning (ALTCS/VA), special needs planning, and estate planning exclusively. She enjoys helping her clients find legal solutions for the common issues that face the aging and special needs populations. Ms. Johnson was raised in the Midwest. After leaving a career in secondary education, Ms. Johnson received her juris doctorate degree from Brigham Young University in 2006.
Ms. Johnson’s professional memberships include the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA), the Arizona chapter of NAELA, Probate and Trust Section of the State Bar of Arizona, and the Elder Law, Mental Health, and Special Needs Planning Section of the State Bar of Arizona. Ms. Johnson is currently on the Board for the Arizona Chapter of NAELA, the Education Committee of the Southwest Autism Research Resource Center (SARRC), and Executive Committee for the Elder Law, Mental Health, and Special Needs Planning Section of the State Bar of Arizona.
Education:
- Brigham Young University B.S. 2001, J.D. 2006
Admissions:
- Arizona 2006
Practice Areas:
- Elder Law
- Special Needs Planning
- Guardianships/Conservatorships
- Estate Planning
Ms. Johnson is a frequent speaker for professional and community organizations on Elder Law and Special Needs Planning issues.
Firm Description
Elder Law addresses the unique needs of the aging and disabled populations. It is estate planning and so much more. Estate planners focus on the question "What if I die?" Elder Law attorneys focus on that, as well as "What if I live--a long time or become incapacitated?" Don't want to be a burden on your family? Let us help you gain peace of mind that everything will be okay. Even if you have a current will or trust, are you confident it is updated and does exactly everything it could or should do? Are you confident your assets are properly protected against life’s unforeseen events?
Who will help you when you lose the ability to take care of yourself? How can you afford that? Will you have to spend all of your hard-earned savings and lose your home? What will happen to those who depend on you, such as your spouse or dependent children? What if your loved one is vulnerable and in need of greater protection? If something happens to you, who will take care of your special needs children? Will they lose their benefits if they inherit from you? We can work with you and your loved ones to think through those situations and prepare for your future.
Main Office
2020 S McClintock Dr
Suite 107
Tempe, AZ 85282
