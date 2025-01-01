Firm Description

Elder Law addresses the unique needs of the aging and disabled populations. It is estate planning and so much more. Estate planners focus on the question "What if I die?" Elder Law attorneys focus on that, as well as "What if I live--a long time or become incapacitated?" Don't want to be a burden on your family? Let us help you gain peace of mind that everything will be okay. Even if you have a current will or trust, are you confident it is updated and does exactly everything it could or should do? Are you confident your assets are properly protected against life’s unforeseen events?

Who will help you when you lose the ability to take care of yourself? How can you afford that? Will you have to spend all of your hard-earned savings and lose your home? What will happen to those who depend on you, such as your spouse or dependent children? What if your loved one is vulnerable and in need of greater protection? If something happens to you, who will take care of your special needs children? Will they lose their benefits if they inherit from you? We can work with you and your loved ones to think through those situations and prepare for your future.