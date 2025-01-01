Charles Bull brings over 45 years of legal and estate planning experience. Beyond his background in all areas of Louisiana law, Charles' public service as a Welsh City Councilman, Mayor, and City Magistrate is extensive. This experience gives Charles unique insights into how to help clients create the best – and often unique – solutions for you and your family.

As a former board member of Welsh nursing home of almost 10 years, Charles has a unique perspective on the needs and challenges of our seniors.

Although the Law Offices of Charles Bull is located in Welsh, LA, Charles has helped seniors located across Louisiana.

Charles's vision is to help families facing issues of Alzheimer's and aging to create a clear path forward to pursue a secure future that they've worked hard to achieve. He loves the challenge of developing creative solutions to protect seniors' retirement. His goal is to help outline the different options available, clarify the advantages and consequences of each and move you forward in the path that's best for you and your family.