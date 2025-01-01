Charles C. Bratton, II Esq. LL.M
CHARLES C. BRATTON, II is a founding member of Bratton Law, LLC and practices estate planning and administration, elder law, disability planning, business succession planning, estate litigation, life care planning, and veterans’ benefits with the firm, which has locations in Haddonfield NJ, Philadelphia PA, Moorestown, Linwood, and Ewing, New Jersey.
Mr. Bratton is chair of the trust, estates and elder law division of the firm and counsels clients with regard to estate planning, asset preservation, and Medicaid qualification issues as well as advising professionals in these matters.
Mr. Bratton is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and Life Care Planning Law Firms Association, is an accredited attorney with the Department of Veterans Affairs and is past Trustee and Chair of the Young Lawyers Committee of the Camden County Bar Association. He received his B.S. degree, cum laude, from Southeastern Louisiana University and his J.D. degree from Rutgers University: Camden, New Jersey. In addition Bratton received his LL.M. (Masters in Estate Planning and Elder Law) from Western New England University in 2014.
Protecting what matters most. We are not your typical law firm. Through our specialized service and compassionate attorneys and social workers, we pride ourselves on our core values- compassion and advocacy. We help protect what matters most to you. Even as professionals, we never lose sight of why we do this, we get it, we all have something to protect and we understand how important it is. Each person’s needs are different, for one it may be your children or house and another their aging parent. Before we advise, we listen. We explain your options and guide you toward making a decision that is in your best personal and financial interests and provide the protection and care you deserve.
The experienced attorneys and care coordinators at Bratton Estate & Elder Care focus exclusively in specialized practice areas –elder law, life care planning, estate planning, asset protection, and tax. By concentrating our knowledge and expertise in these niche areas, we are able to make and maintain important personal and professional connections necessary to advise our clients. We feel strongly about our core values-compassion and advocacy. Before we advise, we listen. We listen to your goals, your difficulties and your stories. We analyze your options and guide you toward making a decision that is in your best personal and financial interests and provide the protection and care you deserve. For more information about Bratton Law, visit brattonlawgroup.com or call our Haddonfield office 856-857-6007.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
Main Office
383 Kings Highway North
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
120 Sanhican Dr
Trenton, NJ 08618
222 New Road
Suite 302
Linwood, NJ 08221
1650 Market St Ste 3600
Philadelphia, PA 19103
18 Kings Highway West
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
