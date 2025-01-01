Firm Description

Protecting what matters most. We are not your typical law firm. Through our specialized service and compassionate attorneys and social workers, we pride ourselves on our core values- compassion and advocacy. We help protect what matters most to you. Even as professionals, we never lose sight of why we do this, we get it, we all have something to protect and we understand how important it is. Each person’s needs are different, for one it may be your children or house and another their aging parent. Before we advise, we listen. We explain your options and guide you toward making a decision that is in your best personal and financial interests and provide the protection and care you deserve.

The experienced attorneys and care coordinators at Bratton Estate & Elder Care focus exclusively in specialized practice areas –elder law, life care planning, estate planning, asset protection, and tax. By concentrating our knowledge and expertise in these niche areas, we are able to make and maintain important personal and professional connections necessary to advise our clients. We feel strongly about our core values-compassion and advocacy. Before we advise, we listen. We listen to your goals, your difficulties and your stories. We analyze your options and guide you toward making a decision that is in your best personal and financial interests and provide the protection and care you deserve. For more information about Bratton Law, visit brattonlawgroup.com or call our Haddonfield office 856-857-6007.