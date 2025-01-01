Chad R. Oldham, J.D., LLM, CTFA is a native of Jonesboro, Arkansas. Mr. Oldham received both his Bachelor of Science, M.B.A. and J.D. degrees from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. He holds a Masters of Laws in Estate Planning (LLM) from the University of Missouri, Kansas City.

Mr. Oldham's areas of practice are estate planning, elder law, probate and trust administration, estate and trust taxation, charitable and not-for-profit planning, business succession, wealth preservation planning, and special needs planning. He has experience in analysis and recommendations on complex estate plans. He prepares estate planning documents, from Wills and Trusts containing complicated tax and distribution provisions, to Family Limited Partnerships, Irrevocable Life Insurance Trusts, Irrevocable Gift Trusts, Grantor Retained Annuity Trusts, Qualified Personal Residence Trusts, Charitable Remainder Trusts, and many other sophisticated estate planning devices.

Mr. Oldham is a member of the American Bar Association, the Arkansas Bar Association, the Craighead County Bar Association, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, and the Special Needs Alliance.