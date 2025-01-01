Chad Oldham
Chad R. Oldham, J.D., LLM, CTFA is a native of Jonesboro, Arkansas. Mr. Oldham received both his Bachelor of Science, M.B.A. and J.D. degrees from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. He holds a Masters of Laws in Estate Planning (LLM) from the University of Missouri, Kansas City.
Mr. Oldham's areas of practice are estate planning, elder law, probate and trust administration, estate and trust taxation, charitable and not-for-profit planning, business succession, wealth preservation planning, and special needs planning. He has experience in analysis and recommendations on complex estate plans. He prepares estate planning documents, from Wills and Trusts containing complicated tax and distribution provisions, to Family Limited Partnerships, Irrevocable Life Insurance Trusts, Irrevocable Gift Trusts, Grantor Retained Annuity Trusts, Qualified Personal Residence Trusts, Charitable Remainder Trusts, and many other sophisticated estate planning devices.
Mr. Oldham is a member of the American Bar Association, the Arkansas Bar Association, the Craighead County Bar Association, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, and the Special Needs Alliance.
Firm Description
The Oldham Law Firm, PLLC is committed to serving the financial, estate, and elder law planning needs of its clients. Our fields of expertise include the following:
- Assisting clients with income tax planning related to the formation, operation, sale, or other transfer of business entities;
- Assisting clients in the crafting of estate plans (wills and trusts) in order to provide for the care and custody of minor or disabled children, the administration of financial and healthcare matters in the event of incapacity, and the management or disposition of assets in the event of death;
- Assisting clients with the various issues relating to Medicare, Medicaid, SSI, and Social Security Disability (SSD), and other social benefit programs providing benefits to elders and special needs individuals.
Main Office
603 Southwest Drive
Jonesboro, AR 72401
11311 Arcade Drive
Little Rock, AR 72201
118 N. College Ave.
Mountain Home, AR 72653
100 W. Center St., Ste. 200
Fayetteville, AR 72701
1945 Moores Ln.
Texarkana, TX 75503
