Chad Eichorn

Chad grew up in Ames, Iowa. Prior to his career as an attorney, Chad was a minister for 10 years in local churches and denominational administration. Chad lives in West Des Moines with his Wife, Sarah, and two boys, Walker and Max. Chad’s practice focuses on elder law, estate planning, non-profit/charitable organizations and collaborative family law. He is a licensed mediator for both family law and elder law matters. He has provided quality representation to a spectrum of clients including individuals, families, charities, municipalities and professional sports teams. Along with his work as an attorney, Chad routinely speaks at churches and other charitable organizations across the country on topics ranging from legal developments that impact charities to options for charitable planned giving.

Education

Chad graduated from Southern Nazarene University in 2003 with a degree in Philosphy & Theology, Nazarene Theological Seminary in 2007 with a Masters of Divinity, and Drake University Law School in 2013 with a Juris Doctor.

Professional Affiliations

Iowa State Bar Association; National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA), WealthCounsel,; ElderCounsel; VA Accredited Attorney, International Academy of Dispute Resolution, International Academy of Collaborative Professionals, Central Iowa Academy of Collaborative Professionals and the Iowa State Supreme Court Family Law Taskforce.