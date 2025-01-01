Catherine Swiniarski received her Juris Doctorate from Creighton University School of Law in 1986. Since that time she has practiced law in a wide variety of settings, from corporate to private practice.

In addition, she has taught legal topics in various academic settings. She has settled into the practice of Elder Law, a new and emerging area that has grown dramatically with the aging of the baby boomers. She welcomes the opportunity to practice law in a more holistic, largely non-adversarial environment.

Bar Admissions

Nebraska, 1986

Iowa, 2017

U.S. Court of Appeals 8th Circuit

Professional Associations and Memberships

ElderCounsel

Omaha Estate Planning Council

Nebraska Bar Association

Omaha Bar Association

Friendship Program, Board

Alzheimer’s Association, Board

SID 210, Board

Greater Omaha Chamber, Small Business of the Month, Committee Member

Pro Bono Activities