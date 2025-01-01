Catherine N. Swiniarski
Catherine Swiniarski received her Juris Doctorate from Creighton University School of Law in 1986. Since that time she has practiced law in a wide variety of settings, from corporate to private practice.
In addition, she has taught legal topics in various academic settings. She has settled into the practice of Elder Law, a new and emerging area that has grown dramatically with the aging of the baby boomers. She welcomes the opportunity to practice law in a more holistic, largely non-adversarial environment.
Bar Admissions
- Nebraska, 1986
- Iowa, 2017
- U.S. Court of Appeals 8th Circuit
Professional Associations and Memberships
- ElderCounsel
- Omaha Estate Planning Council
- Nebraska Bar Association
- Omaha Bar Association
- Friendship Program, Board
- Alzheimer’s Association, Board
- SID 210, Board
- Greater Omaha Chamber, Small Business of the Month, Committee Member
Pro Bono Activities
- Trained as a Conservator and Guardian by Nebraska State Court Administration
- Recognized by the Nebraska Supreme Court Access to Justice Commission and the Nebraska State Bar Association for commitment to improving equal access to justice by devoting professional time and resources to voluntary pro bono legal services.
Firm Description
EXPERIENCED & CLIENT-FOCUSED
At Elder Law of Omaha, we focus on the increasingly important and complex area known as Elder Law. Our firm has a proud tradition of forming lasting relationships with our clients.
We understand the issues that the elderly face and can advise you on specific issues that many people fail to consider. We ensure that your final plan addresses all of your needs.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|4:30 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|4:30 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|4:30 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|4:30 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|12:00 PM
CostElder Law of Omaha offers a FREE 30 minute initial consultation.
If you would like to schedule an appointment with one of our experienced attorneys, call us today.
