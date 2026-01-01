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Cara M. Chittenden

Geyer Legal Group, PC

Cara M. Chittenden

Geyer Legal Group, PC

Cara M. Chittenden

Geyer Legal Group, PC

Bio coming soon!

Firm Description

  • Geyer Legal Group, PC, located in Carmel, Indiana, is a full service estate planning and elder law firm serving the people of central Indiana. Since 1999, we've been providing clients with exceptional legal services, assisting them with legal matters that include wills, trusts, estate planning, asset protection, Medicaid planning, nursing home and assisted living facility placement and financing, probate and estate administration, special needs trusts, guardianship, advanced directives, planning for incapacity, health care decisions and end-of-life issues.

  • After 14 years of practice with other firms, Rebecca W. Geyer opened Geyer Legal Group in 2013 to assist clients with their estate planning and elder law needs.  The attorneys of Geyer Legal Group, PC understand the challenges, fears, and family dynamics that often come into play with legal issues. We adopt an empathetic and compassionate approach to assist clients in addressing their particular goals and concerns.  Our attorneys are committed to being responsive to client needs in a timely manner, and it is our policy to respond to all client communications the same day they are received.  While our office is easily accessible, we recognize that some clients may find it difficult to come to us.  We offer house calls and flexible appointment times to meet our clients’ needs.

    Whether your legal matter involves an estate planning or elder law need, Geyer Legal Group, PC is committed to the highest standards of knowledge and service for our clients. To speak with one of our attorneys, call (317) 973-4555 or click here to contact us now.

Hours

Day From To
Monday 8:00 AM 5:00 PM
Tuesday 8:00 AM 5:00 PM
Wednesday 8:00 AM 5:00 PM
Thursday 8:00 AM 5:00 PM
Friday 8:00 AM 5:00 PM

Cost

What Is an Elder Law Attorney?

Main Office

11550 N Meridian Street
Suite 200
Carmel, IN 46032

On the web

View Firm Website

View Firm Blog


Meet Cara M. Chittenden

Cara M. Chittenden

Geyer Legal Group, PC

Bio coming soon!

Phone (317) *** ****
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Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Cara M. Chittenden.
Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

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How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

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Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

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What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

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Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

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Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

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Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

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Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

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Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

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Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

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SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

New Law Caps Home Equity for Medicaid Long-Term Care
Ensure Your Elder Law Attorney Understands Medicaid Planning
2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
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ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

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Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

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Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

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Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

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Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

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Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

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Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

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Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

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Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

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Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

The Family Caregiver's Legal Checklist: 10 Things to Do Now
Budget Cuts Could Remove Millions From Medicare and Medicaid
New Law Caps Home Equity for Medicaid Long-Term Care
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