Brian Wyatt has been practicing law in California for more than a decade. His practice focuses on trust and estate planning, probate, and special needs planning. He is a member of WealthCounsel, an association of some of America’s very best estate planning attorneys.

Brian received his law degree from the University of California, Berkeley (Boalt Hall School of Law) and a B.A. in Economics, summa cum laude, from UCLA, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. Following law school, Brian clerked for The Honorable Joseph T. Sneed, III, of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. He then worked as a senior associate attorney with one of the nation’s ten best law firms, Covington & Burling LLP. Despite his big-firm background, Brian believes that there’s no more rewarding legal practice than helping individuals and families make the right legal choices, safeguard their assets, and leave a legacy for their loved ones.

Brian belongs to the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys; the Academy of Special Needs Planners; the State Bar of California, Trusts and Estates Section; the Sacramento County Bar Association, Probate and Estate Planning Section; and the Sacramento Estate Planning Council. Brian attends Fremont Presbyterian Church of Sacramento, where he has served on the board.

He is a frequent public speaker on a variety of topics, including estate planning, Medi-Cal planning, special needs planning, and charitable planning.

Brian, his wife and their three children live in Folsom.