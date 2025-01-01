Search Articles

Brian Andrew Tully is the founder of Tully Law Group, PC. He is Certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation and has been practicing elder law and estate planning since 1998.

Tully Law Group, PC focuses on helping elders and their families find and pay for good long-term care. Our firm helps those who are planning in advance and protecting their assets as well as those who have an urgent need for care and Medicaid benefits.

We provide a comprehensive service called Life Care Planning which combines asset protection, Medicaid qualification, care coordination, advocacy, and crisis intervention. The Firm also provides traditional elder law, estate planning, probate and trust administration services.

On the national level, Brian is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, ElderCounsel, LLC and the Academy of Special Needs Planners.

On the state level, he is a member of the New York State Bar Association’s Elder Law Section and has assisted in lobbying for long term care reform in NY and has served as a NYSBA publication editor. In addition, he is a Member of the NY Chapter of NAELA and an Accredited Attorney with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Brian has been named to the prestigious Metro New York SuperLawyers list for the years 2011 through 2021 and serves on the national board and as President-Elect for the Life Care Planning Law Firm’s Association which supports elder care law firms nation-wide.

Brian is also the Founder and President of the ElderCare Resource Center, Inc. which provides support, answers and expertise regarding advance planning and informed decision making about long term health care. The Resource Center offers over 200 books and brochures, a website with over 2,200 links (www.ElderCareResourceCenter.Info) and a comprehensive referral database.

Publications include:

American Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ (AICPA), The CPA’s Guide to Long Term Care Planning

Estate Planning Strategies by WealthCounsel, LLC, Elder Law Concepts

Elder Law Portfolio Series by Aspen Publishers, Health Care Decision Making in the Elder Law Practice

Trusts & Estates Journal, Elder Care: Wealth or Health? July, 2018

American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) Law Journal, The Growth and Business of Elder Law, Volume 46, Issue 1

Brian Andrew Tully is Certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation which is not affiliated with any government authority. Certification is not a requirement for the practice of law and does not necessarily indicate greater competence than other attorneys experienced in this field of law.

Tully Law Group, PC focuses on helping elders and their families find and pay for good long-term care.  Our firm helps those who are planning in advance for potential long-term care, as well as those who have an urgent need for care.

We also offer a comprehensives service called Life-Care Planning which combines asset protection, public benefits qualification, care coordination, nursing home advocacy and crisis intervention. The Firm also provides traditional elder law, estate planning, special needs planning, probate and trust administration services.

 

Hours

Day From To
Monday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Tuesday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Wednesday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Thursday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Friday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM

Cost

What Is an Elder Law Attorney?

Main Office

532 Broadhollow Rd
Suite 123
Melville, NY 11747

On the web

Brian Andrew Tully is the founder of Tully Law Group, PC. He is Certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation and has been practicing elder law and estate planning since 1998. Tully Law Group, PC focuses on helping elders and their families find and pay for good long-term care. Our firm helps...

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
