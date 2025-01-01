Brian Andrew Tully is the founder of Tully Law Group, PC. He is Certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation and has been practicing elder law and estate planning since 1998.

Tully Law Group, PC focuses on helping elders and their families find and pay for good long-term care. Our firm helps those who are planning in advance and protecting their assets as well as those who have an urgent need for care and Medicaid benefits.

We provide a comprehensive service called Life Care Planning which combines asset protection, Medicaid qualification, care coordination, advocacy, and crisis intervention. The Firm also provides traditional elder law, estate planning, probate and trust administration services.

On the national level, Brian is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, ElderCounsel, LLC and the Academy of Special Needs Planners.

On the state level, he is a member of the New York State Bar Association’s Elder Law Section and has assisted in lobbying for long term care reform in NY and has served as a NYSBA publication editor. In addition, he is a Member of the NY Chapter of NAELA and an Accredited Attorney with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Brian has been named to the prestigious Metro New York SuperLawyers list for the years 2011 through 2021 and serves on the national board and as President-Elect for the Life Care Planning Law Firm’s Association which supports elder care law firms nation-wide.

Brian is also the Founder and President of the ElderCare Resource Center, Inc. which provides support, answers and expertise regarding advance planning and informed decision making about long term health care. The Resource Center offers over 200 books and brochures, a website with over 2,200 links (www.ElderCareResourceCenter.Info) and a comprehensive referral database.

Publications include:

American Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ (AICPA), The CPA’s Guide to Long Term Care Planning

Estate Planning Strategies by WealthCounsel, LLC, Elder Law Concepts

Elder Law Portfolio Series by Aspen Publishers, Health Care Decision Making in the Elder Law Practice

Trusts & Estates Journal, Elder Care: Wealth or Health? July, 2018

American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) Law Journal, The Growth and Business of Elder Law, Volume 46, Issue 1

Brian Andrew Tully is Certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation which is not affiliated with any government authority. Certification is not a requirement for the practice of law and does not necessarily indicate greater competence than other attorneys experienced in this field of law.