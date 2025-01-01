Brian G. Quinn is a native of St. Louis and is a member of the Missouri Bar, the Illinois State Bar Association, the United States Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims, the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and the Bar of the United States District Court, Eastern District of Missouri. He is accredited through the United States Department of Veterans Affairs to assist in the preparation, presentation, and prosecution of claims for veterans benefits before their agency.

As a respected attorney in the area, Brian is a frequent lecturer on the areas of estate planning, asset protection planning, Medicaid planning, VA benefits, and elder law. Brian serves individual and business clients in a variety of legal matters, especially in the areas of estate planning, asset protection planning, Medicaid planning, VA benefits, and elder law. He has assisted in the prosecution of hundreds of claims for government benefits, including veterans’ pension and Medicaid claims, on behalf of his clients. He has also assisted in training other attorneys throughout the United States in doing the same.

Brian received certification as a Certified Elder Law Attorney® (CELA®) by The National Elder Law Foundation (NELF), the only elder law program accredited by the American Bar Association. Brian was named a “Rising Star” in the Missouri/Kansas region by the Super Lawyers Magazine for the years 2014 – 2017, and a Super Lawyer each year since 2018. Brian has held multiple positions with the Missouri Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorney (MO NAELA) and the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis’ (BAMSL) Young Lawyer’s Division. He is a member of the Board of Directors for the MO NAELA chapter. His dedication to community outreach has earned him BAMSL’s Award of Merit. Brian is also a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and Elder Care Advisors. Brian is past President of the High Octane Chapter of Business Network International and an Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America.

Brian has lived throughout the St. Louis area all of his life. He lives with his wife, his children, and his dogs Callie and Sadie. Brian is a graduate of the University of Missouri at Columbia and the St. Louis University School of Law