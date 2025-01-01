Brian grew up in Oklahoma City and graduated from Putnam City West High School in 1979. He then attended the University of Oklahoma, where he graduated in 1983 with a Bachelor of Business Administration.

Upon graduation, Brian moved to Houston to work as a salesman for a national distributor of electrical and electronic wire and cable. He quickly developed an understanding of fiber optic cabling. For three years, Brian lived in several states in the South as he moved from project to project for the company.

In 1987, Brian moved to Tulsa. It was at that point that he decided a graduate degree would enhance his career. With that in mind, Brian enrolled in the University of Tulsa School of Law. He later graduated in 1991 and subsequently passed the Oklahoma Bar.

During law school, Brian met and married his wife, Lori. They married in 1990 and had their first child, Sarah, in 1993 and their second, Catherine, in 1995.

In 1995, Brian became an Assistant District Attorney for the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office. There, he prosecuted DUI cases and sex crimes as well as drug cases.

In 1999, a Tulsa firm recruited Brian to join their private practice. Initially focused on real property and title issues as well as the litigation which would arise, Brian’s law practice expanded into estate planning, trust and probate work.

In 2004, Brian was elected to the Oklahoma State Senate. His district covered most of Midtown and South Tulsa. During his twelve years in the Senate, he served on several different committees, chairing the Appropriations Subcommittee on Health and Human Services, and the Senate Health Committee.

After he termed out of the Senate, Brian returned to his practice of real property, trust and probate work. Since 2016, Brian has helped his clients with estate planning, probate law and trust disputes. He recently added elder exploitation to his areas of practice to help those who are facing the trauma of an exploited family member.