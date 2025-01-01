Bobbi L Thury
Legacy Law Firm, P.C.
Bobbi Thury is a Certified Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation, the only organization approved by the American Bar Association to offer certification in the area of elder law. Bobbi is the Co-Founder and Attorney at Legacy Law Firm, P.C., a boutique law firm focusing exclusively in the areas of estate planning, elder law, and business planning. Bobbi has a hands-on approach to helping clients provide for their family’s future security and protect assets through innovative and holistic planning. Whether it is assisting a client with getting a power of attorney in place, navigating the Medicaid rules, or setting up a multi-generational trust, she enjoys helping clients protect the two most important aspects of their lives: everyone they love and everything they have worked so hard to achieve. Bobbi is also a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, accredited by the Department of Veterans Affairs, and a member of the Academy of Special Needs Planners.
Firm Description
When many people hear the term “estate planning,” the first thought that comes to mind is taxes. However, estate planning is about much more than minimizing taxes. It’s about making sure the people you love are taken care of if you can’t be there, that an inheritance isn’t lost in a divorce, making sure you don’t leave a mess for your family and stopping fights before they happen.
Elder law focuses on the needs of families and individuals as they age. Issues of aging include senior housing and home care, long-term (or nursing home) care, guardianships and health care documents, Medicare and Medicaid. Whether you are planning ahead to protect assets in the event you or a loved one requires long-term care or that loved one is already in a nursing home, Legacy Law Firm can help.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:00 AM
|1:00 PM
Main Office
7404 S. Bitterroot Place
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
