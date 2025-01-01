Firm Description

When many people hear the term “estate planning,” the first thought that comes to mind is taxes. However, estate planning is about much more than minimizing taxes. It’s about making sure the people you love are taken care of if you can’t be there, that an inheritance isn’t lost in a divorce, making sure you don’t leave a mess for your family and stopping fights before they happen.

Elder law focuses on the needs of families and individuals as they age. Issues of aging include senior housing and home care, long-term (or nursing home) care, guardianships and health care documents, Medicare and Medicaid. Whether you are planning ahead to protect assets in the event you or a loved one requires long-term care or that loved one is already in a nursing home, Legacy Law Firm can help.