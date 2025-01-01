Attorney Bob Cooper has been licensed to practice law since 1978. He earned a Law Degree from Duquesne and a Master of Science in Taxation from Robert Morris University. He holds a BSBA from University of Denver. His office is located in Oakmont, PA and he serves the greater Pittsburgh area including but not limited to Allegheny County, Oakmont, Verona, O'Hara Township, Fox Chapel Borough, Harmar Township, Aspinwall, Downtown, and Punxsutawney. G. Robert Cooper serves your legal needs for wills, power of attorneys, estates and probates, elder law, DUIs, and general law. Available 24/7 for housecalls and emergent legal needs.