Arthur Skarmeas has practiced law in the areas of Estate Planning and Administration, Elder Law, Corporate law, Real Estate Law, Litigation and Appellate Law for over 20 years. Arthur’s depth of experience, attention to detail, and personal concern for his clients has been the hallmark of his career.

Prior to founding the Law Offices of Arthur P. Skarmeas, LLC he was a partner in the law firm of Clinton & Muzyka, P.C. where he handled admiralty and complex litigation matters, as well as practicing in the areas that are the focus of his present firm. Previous to that, he was an associate at another Boston firm where he engaged in general practice.

Arthur received his B.A. (Magna Cum Laude) from Merrimack College in 1982 and his Juris Doctorate (Cum Laude) from Suffolk University Law School in 1985.

Attorney Skarmeas is a member of the Massachusetts Bar Association, the New Hampshire Bar Association, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and the Real Estate Bar Association of Massachusetts. He is admitted to practice before the State and Federal Courts in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, and before the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit and the District of Columbia. He is also licensed to practice on a case-specific basis in the states of Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, and Louisiana.

Arthur is a resident of Danvers, Massachusetts where he resides with his wife Lyn, daughter Alex, and son John. He is an active volunteer on many town and school department committees, youth sports, and recreation programs.