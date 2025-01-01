Arthur Skarmeas
Arthur Skarmeas
Arthur Skarmeas has practiced law in the areas of Estate Planning and Administration, Elder Law, Corporate law, Real Estate Law, Litigation and Appellate Law for over 20 years. Arthur’s depth of experience, attention to detail, and personal concern for his clients has been the hallmark of his career.
Prior to founding the Law Offices of Arthur P. Skarmeas, LLC he was a partner in the law firm of Clinton & Muzyka, P.C. where he handled admiralty and complex litigation matters, as well as practicing in the areas that are the focus of his present firm. Previous to that, he was an associate at another Boston firm where he engaged in general practice.
Arthur received his B.A. (Magna Cum Laude) from Merrimack College in 1982 and his Juris Doctorate (Cum Laude) from Suffolk University Law School in 1985.
Attorney Skarmeas is a member of the Massachusetts Bar Association, the New Hampshire Bar Association, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and the Real Estate Bar Association of Massachusetts. He is admitted to practice before the State and Federal Courts in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, and before the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit and the District of Columbia. He is also licensed to practice on a case-specific basis in the states of Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, and Louisiana.
Arthur is a resident of Danvers, Massachusetts where he resides with his wife Lyn, daughter Alex, and son John. He is an active volunteer on many town and school department committees, youth sports, and recreation programs.
Firm Description
EXPERIENCED LAW FIRM IN TOPSFIELD, MA
The Law Office of Arthur P. Skarmeas, LLC is an experienced law firm that is committed to guiding and supporting our clients through tough legal issues, whether they are planning for the future and need assistance with estate planning or elder law matters or are looking to establish a business.
Full-Service Law Firm
With over 30 years of experience, our attorney Arthur P. Skarmeas, along with his dedicated team members, has helped many clients plan their estates, purchase and sell real estate, and much more. Our law firm utilizes a tailored approach, ensuring that everyone gets the personal attention they deserve. When you come into our office, you will be met with a relaxing and welcoming environment, all while receiving the practical and effective solutions you need to navigate your legal affairs.
Our Practice Areas
Elder law, estate planning, real estate law, and business law are our four main practice areas. Our estate planning services help to ensure that your assets are handled and disbursed properly after your passing. With real estate law, on the other hand, we focus on helping you navigate the legalities of real estate and real estate transactions. This includes purchase and sale agreements, as well as the logistical arrangements involved in the closing process. When it comes to elder law, we focus on issues such as wills and trusts, along with nursing home eligibility. Our business law services are geared towards those looking to start a new business or those with existing businesses who are looking to minimize risks as they pursue success. Contact us today at (978) 887-0093 to set up your free consultation or to book your appointment. We are currently licensed to practice law throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire, including the following communities:
- Beverly
- Byfield
- Danvers
- Georgetown
- Gloucester
- Hamilton
- Ipswich
- Lynn
- Lynnfield
- Marblehead
- Middleton
- Newburyport
- Peabody
- Rowley
- Salem
- Swampscott
- Topsfield
- Wakefield
- and Wenham
Main Office
447 Boston Street
Suite 11
Topsfield, MA 01983
