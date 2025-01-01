Search Articles

Arthur Skarmeas has practiced law in the areas of Estate Planning and Administration, Elder Law, Corporate law, Real Estate Law, Litigation and Appellate Law for over 20 years. Arthur’s depth of experience, attention to detail, and personal concern for his clients has been the hallmark of his career.

Prior to founding the Law Offices of Arthur P. Skarmeas, LLC he was a partner in the law firm of Clinton & Muzyka, P.C. where he handled admiralty and complex litigation matters, as well as practicing in the areas that are the focus of his present firm. Previous to that, he was an associate at another Boston firm where he engaged in general practice.

Arthur received his B.A. (Magna Cum Laude) from Merrimack College in 1982 and his Juris Doctorate (Cum Laude) from Suffolk University Law School in 1985.

Attorney Skarmeas is a member of the Massachusetts Bar Association, the New Hampshire Bar Association, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and the Real Estate Bar Association of Massachusetts. He is admitted to practice before the State and Federal Courts in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, and before the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit and the District of Columbia. He is also licensed to practice on a case-specific basis in the states of Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, and Louisiana.

Arthur is a resident of Danvers, Massachusetts where he resides with his wife Lyn, daughter Alex, and son John. He is an active volunteer on many town and school department committees, youth sports, and recreation programs.

Firm Description

EXPERIENCED LAW FIRM IN TOPSFIELD, MA

The Law Office of Arthur P. Skarmeas, LLC is an experienced law firm that is committed to guiding and supporting our clients through tough legal issues, whether they are planning for the future and need assistance with estate planning or elder law matters or are looking to establish a business.

Full-Service Law Firm

With over 30 years of experience, our attorney Arthur P. Skarmeas, along with his dedicated team members, has helped many clients plan their estates, purchase and sell real estate, and much more. Our law firm utilizes a tailored approach, ensuring that everyone gets the personal attention they deserve. When you come into our office, you will be met with a relaxing and welcoming environment, all while receiving the practical and effective solutions you need to navigate your legal affairs.

Our Practice Areas

Elder law, estate planning, real estate law, and business law are our four main practice areas. Our estate planning services help to ensure that your assets are handled and disbursed properly after your passing. With real estate law, on the other hand, we focus on helping you navigate the legalities of real estate and real estate transactions. This includes purchase and sale agreements, as well as the logistical arrangements involved in the closing process. When it comes to elder law, we focus on issues such as wills and trusts, along with nursing home eligibility. Our business law services are geared towards those looking to start a new business or those with existing businesses who are looking to minimize risks as they pursue success. Contact us today at (978) 887-0093 to set up your free consultation or to book your appointment. We are currently licensed to practice law throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire, including the following communities:

  • Beverly
  • Byfield
  • Danvers
  • Georgetown
  • Gloucester
  • Hamilton
  • Ipswich
  • Lynn
  • Lynnfield
  • Marblehead
  • Middleton
  • Newburyport
  • Peabody
  • Rowley
  • Salem
  • Swampscott
  • Topsfield
  • Wakefield
  • and Wenham

To learn how The Law Office of Arthur P. Skarmeas can support you and offer advice on elder law, estate planning, real estate law, and business law, contact us today.

Call (978) 887-0093 to set up your FREE consultation or to book your appointment immediately.

Main Office

447 Boston Street
Suite 11
Topsfield, MA 01983

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

