Firm Description

Mall Malisow & Cooney, PC - The ElderCare Law Firm provides Holistic ElderCare, Special Needs and Estate Planning legal services to individuals, families and estates. Our clients' peace of mind is our highest priority as we constantly strive to make a meaningful, positive difference in the lives of each client we serve. Our team of professionals is dedicated to help our clients understand the confusing aspects of the law and guide them through governmental, medical and care systems as well as the court processes when necessary. Whether you need help with a simple Will or a Living Will, asset protection, Medicaid planning or a lawyer to represent you in a disputed estate or guardianship, we are here to help. The firm's full service legal practice areas include estate planning, business succession planning, elder law, mediation, Medicaid / Medicare beneficiary rights, elder care advocacy, special needs trusts, disability planning and advocacy, VA benefits planning, Social Security Disability and Supplemental Security Income, probate litigation, and estate administration. The firm works throughout the state of Michigan, primarily serving the Oakland, Wayne, Washtenaw, Macomb and Livingston Counties.