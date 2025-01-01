Arthur Malisow JD
Mall Malisow & Cooney, P.C.
Arthur Malisow JD
Mall Malisow & Cooney, P.C.
Mr. Malisow graduated from the University of Michigan, receiving a B.A. degree in History and he is a graduate of Detroit College of Law at Michigan State University where he received his J.D. degree. He is licensed to practice law in the State of Michigan.
Mr. Malisow is a member of the Elder Law and Advocacy Section and the Probate and Estate Planning Section of the State Bar of Michigan. He is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, WealthCounsel and the Michigan Forum of Estate Planning Attorneys. Mr. Malisow teaches continuing education training courses in Estate Planning for Certified Public Accountants, Financial Advisors, Insurance Professionals and Attorneys. He is an author, educator, frequent lecturer and guest speaker.
Firm Description
Mall Malisow & Cooney, PC - The ElderCare Law Firm provides Holistic ElderCare, Special Needs and Estate Planning legal services to individuals, families and estates. Our clients' peace of mind is our highest priority as we constantly strive to make a meaningful, positive difference in the lives of each client we serve. Our team of professionals is dedicated to help our clients understand the confusing aspects of the law and guide them through governmental, medical and care systems as well as the court processes when necessary. Whether you need help with a simple Will or a Living Will, asset protection, Medicaid planning or a lawyer to represent you in a disputed estate or guardianship, we are here to help. The firm's full service legal practice areas include estate planning, business succession planning, elder law, mediation, Medicaid / Medicare beneficiary rights, elder care advocacy, special needs trusts, disability planning and advocacy, VA benefits planning, Social Security Disability and Supplemental Security Income, probate litigation, and estate administration. The firm works throughout the state of Michigan, primarily serving the Oakland, Wayne, Washtenaw, Macomb and Livingston Counties.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|6:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|6:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|6:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|6:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
CostFlat fee and hourly billing arrangements.
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
30445 Northwestern Hwy.
Suite 310
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
On the web
Arthur Malisow JD
Mall Malisow & Cooney, P.C.
Arthur L. Malisow is a partner at Mall Malisow & Cooney, P.C. - Holistic Estate & ElderCare Attorneys in Farmington Hills, Oakland County, Michigan. The firm's primary practice areas include estate planning and administration, eldercare legal planning and advocacy, disability and special needs law, and probate....