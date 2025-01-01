After 18 years in private practice with a central Illinois firm, Tony DelGiorno opened DelGIORNO LAW OFFICE, LLC in August 2021.

His practice concentrates in elder law, Medicaid, guardianships, probate and trust administration, estate planning, taxation, real estate, and general litigation - including nursing home neglect.

Tony earned a bachelor's degree magna cum laude from Illinois College and his law degree from The American University in Washington, D.C. Tony served as a legal intern with the United States Senate Democratic Leadership where he assisted in elder law social issues. During law school, he practiced as a student attorney in the Low-Income Taxpayer Clinic assisting individuals under audit or collection from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). After graduation, Tony practiced as an attorney for the IRS Office of Chief Counsel in Washington, D.C. As a member of the Illinois State Bar Association, Tony has been appointed to serve on the advisory councils for Elder Law and Local Government. Tony served for a number of years as the editor of the Illinois State Bar Association's Elder Law Council Newsletter. He is currently the Elder Law Council Secretary and will become it's chairperson during the 2023-24 term.

From 2006 to 2012, Tony taught Business Law at Illinois College in Jacksonville. He has lectured on elder law issues, including Medicaid, elder abuse and neglect, and end-of-life advanced directives for various organizations. He contributes regular articles to the Senior News and Times of Central Illinois on various legal issues of concern to the senior population.

He is admitted to practice in Illinois, the United States Tax Court, and the United States District Court for the Central District of Illinois. Tony is a member of the American Bar Association, Illinois State Bar Association, and Sangamon County Bar Association. Since 2012, he has served as an elected member of the Sangamon County Board.