Attorney J. Anthony Bradley practices in the areas of estate planning, taxation, wills and estates, trusts, probate administration, vetran benefits, Medicaid/elder law planning, business law, real estate, and mergers and aquisitions. He is licensed to practice law in the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Kentucky. Mr. Bradley earned his Bachelors of Accounting, Masters of Accounting and Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi. He earned his LL.M in Taxation from the University of Miami. He worked as a judicial law clerk from 1996 - 1997 for Justice James L. Roberts of the Mississippi supreme Court. He was named to the Memphis Business Journal's "Top 40 Under 40." He is a member of the Memphis Bar Association, Mississippi Bar Association, Tennessee Bar Association, Estate Planning Council of Memphis, Tennessee Society of Certified Public Accountants, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Charter Member of the Memphie Small Business Chamber of Commerce and Former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Southside Boys & Girls Club of Memphis. He is a two time recipient of the FIVE STAR: Best in Client Satisfaction award. He has also been awared a Mid-South Rising Star and Mid-South Super lawyer twice.