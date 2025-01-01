We at Jorgensen, Brownell & Pepin, P.C. are proud to have Anne B. Jorgensen on our team of Longmont lawyers. As a litigator, she focuses on issues related to elder law. In addition, she practices in areas of estate planning, trust litigation, probate, conservatorship and guardianships. She also handles matters involving VA aid, and is an accredited attorney by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs. Always creative, genuine, and tenacious, she makes every effort to meet the various needs of our clients. Her streamlined approach to the cases she handles translates into efficiency.

Attorney Anne Jorgensen believes that educating her clients empowers them to make better informed decisions for themselves and their loved ones. Whether she is helping a client with Medicaid planning or with establishing Powers of Attorney, she is diligent and comprehensive. No detail is overlooked when creating a personalized strategy for a client. Her mission is to provide her clients with peace of mind, especially when helping them prepare for the future.

A passionate advocate for those in need, Attorney Anne Jorgensen was awarded a Pro Bono Award by the Boulder County Bar Association in 2011. Due to her extensive knowledge regarding elder law, she is regularly asked to speak at seminars regarding estate planning and other elder law issues. She earned her law degree from the University of Colorado School of Law and completed her undergraduate studies at Arizona State University. She is licensed to practice in Colorado, U.S. Tax Court, and the U.S. District Court District of Colorado. If you need reliable and caring legal assistance, she can review the details of your matter during an initial review of your case. During her free time, Anne enjoys spending time with her family, gardening and skiing.