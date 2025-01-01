Andrew R. Byers
I'm Andrew Byers and I have been practicing Elder Law for over 25 years. In my Elder Law practice, I help older people and their families with the following issues:
- Medicaid planning and applications to help pay for long-term care in a nursing home;
- Medicaid planning and applications to help qualify for community-based Medicaid programs that assist with long-term care outside of a nursing home;
- Guardianship when a senior citizen lacks the ability to make their own medical and care decisions or are neglecting their care;
- Conservatorship when an older person is not able to manage their property or pay their bills;
- Estate planning to provide for management of assets upon incapacity and distribution of the older person’s estate upon death in an efficient manner;
- Assistance with the probate court process when someone passes away and has the type of estate that needs to be settled in probate court; and
- Settling trusts after death.
Feel free to call me. We will spend a few minutes on the call to answer some preliminary questions and see if it’s something I can help with. If so, we can schedule a more in-depth consultation in my office or over Zoom.
Firm Description
I established my own law practice upon being in admitted to the State Bar of Michigan in 1996. I have a Juris Doctor degree from the Wayne State University Law School and am a Bachelor of Arts degree from Michigan State University. My law office has been located in Oakland County, Michigan for my entire career where I represent and help people throughout the Metro Detroit area. While I have represented clients in many courts throughout the State of Michigan, most of my court work has been in the probate courts for Oakland, Macomb, and Wayne Counties.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
CostThere is no charge for an initial telephone call of about 10 to 15 minutes, the purpose of which is for us to check if your matter is something I can help with and to answer some of your initial questions. If I think I can help you and you want to meet for an in-depth consultation, I charge a flat fee of $275 for that meeting which would be in my office in Troy or over Zoom. These consultations usually take about an hour and a half, though there is not a strict time limit on it.
Main Office
2250 Butterfield Drive
Suite 240
Troy, MI 48084
On the web
