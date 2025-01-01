I'm Andrew Byers and I have been practicing Elder Law for over 25 years. In my Elder Law practice, I help older people and their families with the following issues:

Medicaid planning and applications to help pay for long-term care in a nursing home;

Medicaid planning and applications to help qualify for community-based Medicaid programs that assist with long-term care outside of a nursing home;

Guardianship when a senior citizen lacks the ability to make their own medical and care decisions or are neglecting their care;

Conservatorship when an older person is not able to manage their property or pay their bills;

Estate planning to provide for management of assets upon incapacity and distribution of the older person’s estate upon death in an efficient manner;

Assistance with the probate court process when someone passes away and has the type of estate that needs to be settled in probate court; and

Settling trusts after death.

Feel free to call me. We will spend a few minutes on the call to answer some preliminary questions and see if it’s something I can help with. If so, we can schedule a more in-depth consultation in my office or over Zoom.