Andre O. McDonald

McDonald Law Firm, LLC

Andre O. McDonald

McDonald Law Firm, LLC

Andre O. McDonald

McDonald Law Firm, LLC

Andre O. McDonald is the founder and principal attorney at McDonald Law Firm, a Columbia based law firm serving clients throughout Howard County, Montgomery County, and the surrounding counties and the District of Columbia in the areas of estate planning, special-needs planning, Medicaid/long-term care planning, and veterans pension planning.

Since Mr. McDonald was admitted to the Maryland Bar, in 2015, in addition to managing a successful law practice, he has served as a volunteer attorney with the Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland and the Bar Association of Baltimore City – Senior Legal Services, where he has helped Maryland low-income seniors with their estate planning needs.  Mr. McDonald served on the Board of Directors of the Howard County Estate Planning Council from 2017-2021. In 2018, Mr. McDonald, was appointed by Governor Larry Hogan, Jr. to serve on the Virginia I. Jones Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders Council and he was reappointed by the Governor Larry Hogan, Jr. in 2019 for another term, where he served until 2021.

While in law school, Mr. McDonald served as a student attorney with the Washtenaw County Public Defender Office and the SixtyPlus, Inc., Elderlaw Clinic. At the Public Defender Office, Mr. McDonald advocated on behalf of indigent defendants charged with misdemeanors and felonies. Additionally, Mr. McDonald represented low-income seniors with a wide range of civil matters during his tenure with the SixtyPlus, Inc., Elderlaw Clinic. He also served as the court appointed guardianship reviewer for the Circuit Court of Michigan for Ingham County, Clinton County, and Eaton County. Mr. McDonald served as an Ambassador for the law school, mentoring newly-admitted first-year law students.

Prior to attending law school, Mr. McDonald served our nation as an Enlisted Officer with the United States Marine Corps. He also served for several years as a Federal Security Officer with the Department of Homeland Security where he trained new officers and mediated and resolved disputes regarding officer disciplinary action or officer-management matters. This breadth of experience helps Mr. McDonald deliver legal services and work with clients in a practical, goal-oriented manner.

Firm Description

McDonald Law Firm focuses on the areas of law that individuals and families need to grow, thrive, and succeed throughout their lifetimes. To that end, the firm concentrates its practice in the areas of estate planning, Medicaid/long-term care planning, and special-needs planning, with the goal of meeting clients’ immediate legal needs while also helping them plan for a successful future. The philosophy at McDonald Law Firm is to provide creative, knowledgeable, and detail-oriented legal services tailored to the specific needs of each individual client to help preserve their family's legacy.

Estate Planning: We take the time to sit down with you and discuss your goals for the future. Through the right combination of legal instruments, we help ensure that the needs of you and your family will be taken care of throughout your lifetime, and that your estate is handled according to your wishes after you are gone. 

Medicaid/Long-Term Care Planning: Hand in hand with our estate planning practice, the firm engages in Medicaid planning and asset protection to see to it that the resources you have worked so hard to accumulate over the years are there for you when you need it. 

Special Needs Planning: Just as every child is unique, the way that each parent reacts to learning that their child has a disability is also unique. Some parents may think of the immediate impact that having a child with a disability may have on their lives. Other parents my think about the long-term medical and financial implication on the life of their disabled child. At McDonald Law Firm, we can advise you of your options for future medical and financial resources.

Hours

Day From To
Monday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Tuesday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Wednesday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Thursday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Friday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM

Cost

What Is an Elder Law Attorney?

Main Office

10500 Little Patuxent Parkway
Suite 420
Columbia, MD 21044

7315 Wisconsin Avenue
Suite 800 West
Bethesda, MD 20814

2101 L Street, N.W.
Suite 300
Washington, DC 20037

Andre O. McDonald

McDonald Law Firm, LLC

Andre O. McDonald is the founder and principal attorney at McDonald Law Firm, a Columbia based law firm serving clients throughout Howard County, Montgomery County, and the surrounding counties and the District of Columbia in the areas of estate planning, special-needs planning, Medicaid/long-term care planning, and ve...

